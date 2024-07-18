The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Texas football fans. The Longhorns have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Texas football has moved over to the SEC

Speaking of conference realignment… Texas football is one of the biggest names to watch this season in college football, and their move to the SEC is a major reason why. The Longhorns are expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season as they are returning a ton of talent from their College Football Playoff team, and they will be playing in arguably the toughest conference in the country now. This team was great last year, but the Big 12 wasn't nearly as strong as the SEC. It's going to be interesting to see if the Longhorns can have the same success in their new conference this season.

Everyone knows that things will be harder on Texas football this year now that they are in the SEC, but they are a popular pick to win the conference, and also a popular pick to win the national championship. The Longhorns lost in the CFP last year, but they did win by 10 points on the road against Alabama early in the season. That is a great sign that they will be able to have a good year this season as the Crimson Tide went on to win the SEC.

Texas football is a popular pick to win the SEC, but it is not going to be easy. They have a lot of tricky games on their schedule, but at the same time, they did avoid a couple of the toughest teams in the conference. Still, this schedule is not easy. Here are the three toughest games that the Longhorns have this year.

3. vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is also moving over to the SEC, so the Red River Rivalry will live on and both teams are still in the same conference. The Sooners won this matchup last year and it was the only regular season loss that Texas football suffered. However, the Longhorns are expected to be victorious this year. Oklahoma is losing a lot more than Texas, and that includes quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Longhorns should be able to get a win in this one (the current line favors them by 8.5), but it won't be easy. It never is in this rivalry.

2. at Michigan

Texas will have a tuneup game in week one against Colorado State, and then we will find out what this team is all about in week two. The Longhorns will hit the road and travel to Ann Arbor to take on the defending national champions, and it is going to be one of the best games of the college football season. Both of these teams should have good years yet again after both making the College Football Playoff last season, and whoever wins this week two matchup is going to be feeling good going into the bulk of their schedule. Texas is currently favored by 3.5.

1. at Georgia

This right here has to be most highly anticipated game of the college football regular season, and it is the toughest one on this Texas football schedule. The Longhorns will head to Athens to take on Georgia the week after they play Oklahoma. These two teams have the two best odds to win the SEC, so don't be surprised if we see them meet up twice or maybe even three times total this year. This is a game that you're not going to want to miss.