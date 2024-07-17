Texas football is in a state of transition. The Longhorns made the most of their last season in the Big 12 with a birth in the College Football Playoff. But now they are taking a big step up in competition with their move to the SEC. Luckily for them, they had a couple of warm-ups the previous few seasons with games against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks. But they will need all hands on deck. Luckily Texas is returning Kelvin Banks Jr., Quinn Ewers, and CJ Baxter to help with this transition.

A cornerstone left tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr.

Arguably the best player Texas is returning to this year's team is left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks Jr. was outstanding last year protecting quarterback Quinn Ewers' blindside. In over 445 snaps as a pass blocker, Banks Jr. allowed just one sack according to PFF. His 86.1 pass block grade was also one of the best in the country. He's already had experience shutting down future NFL pass rushers.

Dallas Turner, Bralen Trice, and Chris Braswell were all drafted in the top 74 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Banks Jr. cut all of their water off when faced against them. Knowing that he can hold his own against the best pass rushers in the country is huge for Texas. The SEC is littered with future pros at that position. They'll need Banks Jr. to shut those guys down again next season.

Still Texas football QB Quinn Ewers' time

It also can't hurt to have one of the best quarterbacks in the country returning to Texas football this season. While everyone awaits for Arch Manning's much-anticipated takeover as the starter of the Longhorns, Quinn Ewers is still atop the depth chart. He brings with him plenty of experience.

Ewers has appeared in 22 games with the Longhorns over the last two seasons. In those games, he has completed 444 of 690 passes for 5,656 and 37 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He's also posted a QB rating of 147.4 and a yards-per-attempt average of 8.2. Ewers not only has solid poise under center but has good anticipation and is willing to take a hit when needed.

Ewers is in a great situation. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is one of the best offensive play callers in all of college football. Ewers' offensive line is great and he will also have plenty of pass-catchers at his disposal. That group will include Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden, who transferred in from Alabama and Oregon State, respectively.

Ewers has everything he needs at Texas to win big after returning for a third season in Austin. He'll have to bring it all together. Luckily for him, he's got the tools to do so.

CJ Baxter's turn in the backfield

One of the more key players returning to Texas this season is running back CJ Baxter. The Longhorns have churned out a lot of quality running backs in recent seasons. All of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, and Keilan Robinson have been drafted in the NFL in the last two seasons.

Baxter appears to be the next man up. He did an excellent job of filling in for Brooks after the torn ACL he suffered late in the season. Baxter ran for 117 yards in his first full game as a starter after Brooks' injury. In the Longhorns' College Football Playoff game against the Washington Huskies, Baxter totaled 105 yards and a touchdown through the air and the ground.

Texas has more backs in their staple they can rely on than just Baxter. Jaydon Blue and Savion Red also had their moments last season. But don't be surprised if Baxter emerges as the leader of this group and makes the most of it. He's got next at running back for the Longhorns.