Kevin Durant is one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history, making him a star that is a no-doubt Basketball Hall of Famer. In his NBA career, Durant has garnered two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and an NBA MVP.
He is also a 14-time NBA All-Star. But while Durant has accomplished plenty in the NBA, there's no question that the Phoenix Suns star has also had plenty of help throughout his NBA career. Let's rank Kevin Durant's 10 best teammates.
10. Kyrie Irving
Two of the best one-on-one scorers decided to team up after Durant had just wrapped up his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. When KD teamed up with Kyrie Irving, the news took the NBA by storm, elevating the Brooklyn Nets into a championship contender.
Unfortunately, Irving ranks last in this list because he suffered plenty of injuries. Moreover, his actions off the court caused too much drama that played a part in early playoff exits.
9. Chris Paul
After his disappointing stint with the Nets, KD was traded to the Phoenix Suns, paving the way for a team-up with All-Star guard Chris Paul. While the duo would have memorable moments together, not enough time was actually given for the duo to blossom together.
Furthermore, CP3 struggled to stay healthy once again during the playoffs, leading to another playoff exit. However, CP3 is still considered to be one of the highest-profiled teammates Durant ever played with.
8. LaMarcus Aldridge
Although the KD-Irving duo was a huge disappointment, it was actually LaMarcus Aldridge's performance that helped keep the often-depleted Nets competitive. After being picked up in the buyout market, Aldridge held the fort down low for KD and the Nets. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in a Nets uniform.
7. Bradley Beal
Formerly the go-to-guy for the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal made waves in the NBA after he decided to join KD and the Suns. With his elite scoring, Beal has all the potential to punish defenses along with KD.
In fact, he recently proved that by dropping a season-high 43 points, his highest tally in a Suns uniform. However, it remains to be seen if Beal can help Durant win his first NBA championship outside of Golden State.
6. James Harden
After James Harden established himself as a star, he reunited with KD in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, that led to a disappointing stint, especially with Harden struggling as the third option.
Furthermore, it also didn't help that Harden was dealing with nagging injuries that hampered their playoff hopes. However, no one can take away that Harden played an instrumental role in helping Durant make his first NBA Finals appearance back in their Oklahoma City Thunder days.
5. Devin Booker
A four-time All-Star capable of dropping 70 points, there's no doubt that Devin Booker is within the top five when it comes to KD's all-time teammates. Booker has proved that he can still put up enormous scoring performances alongside a scorer like Durant.
In fact, he recently exploded for 62 points. However, there's still plenty of doubts whether Booker and KD can play together for a NBA title. It's worth noting that Booker's 62-point explosion still saw the Suns come up short against the Indiana Pacers, although he did score 52 points in the Suns' most recent victory.
4. Russell Westbrook
There's no doubt that the Thunder were an exciting squad when KD and Russell Westbrook were leading the charge. In fact, the duo played beautiful music together in helping the Thunder become a legitimate championship contender.
The duo would lead the team to a string of deep playoff campaigns, including an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals, the first time Durant appeared on that stage.
3. Draymond Green
Durant would win all of his NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. One of the teammates that made it possible was Draymond Green. Thanks to Green, the Warriors had a reliable wing defender who allowed Durant to save his energy on offense. Moreover, Green's playmaking sure made life easier for an elite scorer like the two-time NBA champion.
2. Klay Thompson
Considered to be one of the most elite shooters of the game, Klay Thompson played an instrumental role as well in helping Durant and the Warriors win NBA championships. The five-time All-Star's marksmanship from behind the arc helped eased the defense on Durant. In their three seasons as teammates, Thompson shot at least 40 percent on 3-pointers.
1. Stephen Curry
When Durant joined the Warriors, it's safe to say that it was Stephen Curry's team. Although that was allegedly the reason Durant left Golden State, no one can deny that the Durant and Curry duo was a force to be reckoned with, especially when healthy. In fact, Durant and Curry were the biggest reasons why Golden State was able to put up a dominating dynasty in the 2010s.