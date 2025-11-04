Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III has been added to the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors (4–3) will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center as they look to bounce back from a winless two-game road trip.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Tuesday afternoon that Butler is questionable with lower back soreness. The designation comes on the front end of a back-to-back, with Golden State scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

“Jimmy Butler has been added to the injury report tonight vs Suns. Questionable with lower back soreness,” Slater wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Butler last played in the Warriors’ 114–109 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in 34 minutes.

Jimmy Butler listed as questionable ahead of Warriors’ matchup vs. Suns

The 36-year-old forward, in his first full season with Golden State, has been a consistent presence on both ends of the floor. Through seven games, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 50% from three-point range in 33.4 minutes per game.

If Butler is unable to play, forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to shoulder a larger offensive role. The 23-year-old has made notable strides early this season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field and 43.5% from deep across 31 minutes per contest in seven appearances.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Warriors will embark on a two-game West Coast road trip. They will visit the Kings (2–5) on Wednesday before facing the Denver Nuggets (4–2) on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Golden State previously defeated Denver in their October 23 home opener, when Stephen Curry scored 42 points and dished seven assists in a 137–131 overtime win at Chase Center.

Butler’s status remains uncertain, and his availability could play a pivotal role as the Warriors aim to regain momentum against a Suns team seeking to climb back to .500.