Stephen Curry's guest appearance on the podcast Mind The Game with LeBron James and Steve Nash was catharsis. That was especially true because the Warriors legend got to rehash some old memories with both guys.

For instance, Nash brought up the time when he felt that Curry had ended his career during a preseason game, per Mind the Game podcast.

“My nerves were messed up and I couldn’t recover,” Nash said. “I was like I’ve got to find out, so I had a week since I’d last played. We were playing them (Warriors) in preseason. I’m like I’ve got to find out. Like I have to play hurt. Can I play hurt or else what’s the point. And so we went to play these guys preseason in like Ontario, California.”

“I remember the game,” Curry said.

“We came out, I’m guarding Steph,” Nash said. “I think they put up like 50 in the first quarter. Maye it was 45 but it felt like a 50 piece. He’s running everywhere. My like back is broke, everything is jacked. I couldn’t have stopped him if I was 100% and now I’m like dragging around. Steve Kerr is putting me in every action. I’m looking over at Steve like, ‘Come on Steve.’ They’re laughing at me. Alvin Gentry over there laughing at me like no, no, no we want to see what you’ve got. I’m literally like three or four more days of thinking on it. I was like, yeah, uh I think it’s time. And that was it.

Later on, Nash showed up at a Warriors practice.

“Next thing I know, he showed up at practice he’s teaching us pick and roll” Curry said.

“Hey if you can’t beat him, join him,” Nash said.

Steve Nash had a consequential NBA career

Before Curry, Nash was one of the elite point guards of his day. Altogether, he compiled over 17,000 points and over 10,000 assists. Additionally, Nash was known for his high shooting accurary who shot 40% from the field, 42.9% from the three point line, and 90.4% at the free throw line.

Furthermore, Nash became a two-time NBA MVP (2005, 2006) and at age 30 became one of the oldest players in history to win MVP. While he played for multiple teams, Nash left his mark on the Phoenix Suns.

Altogether, Nash played 18 years in the NBA.