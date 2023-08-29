The NHL has a lot of young talent coming through the pipelines. Take a look at teams such as the Buffalo Sabres, for example. They have an incredible promising team full of potential at every position. And in Buffalo's case, they are also absolutely incredible.

Other teams share the same promise as the Sabres, but that's all we can work with right now. We believe they have sky-high potential, but they have to reach that potential first. With the 2023-24 season approaching, let's take a look at the five teams with the best group of NHL prospects coming through their pipeline.

Notable prospects: D Luke Hughes, D Simon Nemec

The Devils, like the Sabres, are another team that are competitive now but have an incredible potential even beyond their group of prospects. Jack Hughes has emerged as a star, with Nico Hischier also providing solid play in his own right.

Waiting in the wings are a couple of highly-touted blueliners. Jack's brother Luke Hughes showed glimpses of his full potential late last season in New Jersey. Simon Nemec is a former second-overall pick and turned in a highly productive season in the AHL as an 18-year-old. Another name to keep an eye on is forward Alexander Holtz.

The Devils already have an incredible roster, and should contend for a Stanley Cup in 2024. New Jersey also should remain competitive for the next few years, regardless of how this upcoming season turns out.

Notable prospects: C Leo Carlsson, D Olen Zellweger

The Ducks are a young team on the rise. However, unlike the Sabres, Anaheim has a way to go still. Anaheim has an established young core in the NHL already, with the likes of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale. Behind them, the future still looks bright.

Anaheim's top prospects include the second overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. Leo Carlsson has legitimately elite upside and could anchor the team's top line for years to come. On the blueline, Olen Zellweger is a highly regarded defenseman who has dominated the WHL the last two seasons.

The Ducks will go through growing pains, especially this upcoming season. However, if everything comes together as expected, then it won't be long until we see the Ducks back in Stanley Cup contention once again.

Notable prospects: C Adam Fantilli, D David Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets are starting to build their prospect pipeline up again. And they have quite the foundation laid already. Kent Johnson is one of the team's already-established NHL talents, with Cole Sillenger not too far behind.

Waiting in the wings, however, are some truly elite prospects. Adam Fantilli joined the Blue Jackets as the third-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and has signed his entry-level contract. Defenseman David Jiricek, a top-10 draft pick in 2022, received a cup of coffee in the NHL this past season. Also, keep an eye on forward James Malatesta, who had an incredible playoff campaign for the Quebec Remparts.

The point is, Mike Babcock's team has quite the collection of talent ready to go for the future. Pairing these players with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine should bring success to Columbus sooner rather than later.

Notable prospects: C Connor Bedard, D Kevin Korchinski

The Chicago Blackhawks hit it big in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. They won the right to select Connor Bedard, a legitimately generational talent that could alter the future of the franchise in the short and long term.

Bedard alone doesn't make the Blackhawks one of the more promising teams in the league, however. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski absolutely dominated with the Seattle Thunderbirds this past season. Lukas Reichel played 21 games in the NHL this past season and scored 15 points. Centers Oliver Moore and Frank Nazar are also worth keeping an eye on.

The Blackhawks have their franchise centerpiece in Bedard. And the team has the pieces to put around him to ensure he and Chicago succeed. If everything clicks, the new-era Blackhawks will be contenders sooner rather than later.

1) Buffalo Sabres

Notable players: G Devon Levi, W Zach Benson

The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by a single point this past season. Their core of Owen Power, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin are looking to play postseason hockey in 2024. However, it'll be the prospects waiting in the wings that will ensure playoff hockey becomes a regular occurrence for the Sabres.

Goaltender Devon Levi is the Sabres likely starting goaltender at just 21 years of age. Levi played seven games in the NHL this past season, and he showed glimpses of the potential he has. Buffalo believes they have a legitimate franchise goalie on their hands with Levi.

Behind him, they have an interesting group of forwards. Zach Benson is the team's first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. JJ Peterka and Jiri Kulich also have the potential to play major roles for the Sabres in the future.

Overall, it's hard to see a more promising collection of prospects than what the Sabres have. They don't have a generational name like Chicago, but they don't need it. The Sabres have enough quality and depth in their system that they can rival any other team's prospect pipeline and come out on top.