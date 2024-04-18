In the pursuit of the coveted NBA championship, the focus is often on the brightest NBA stars. But while NBA stars play arguably the most crucial role in winning the NBA title, there's no doubt that every successful superstar needs a sidekick to get the job done.
Throughout the years, the NBA has witnessed several sidekicks who have played a part in cementing championship teams in the history books. Let's rank the 10 best sidekicks in NBA history.
10. Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray on not making the All-Star team:
"I'm an All-Star when you need the All-Star to show up – in the playoffs… I haven't made it for so long, and I'm a champion. And I'm on the best team in the world playing with the best player in the world (Jokic)."
A snub once again at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, it's a head scratcher how Jamal Murray fails to snag at least a spot at the All-Star festivities. In fact, Murray was a key player for the reigning NBA champions. He averaged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game in the Nuggets' first NBA championship run.
9. Kyrie Irving
This finish by Kyrie Irving in the 2016 Finals doesn’t get enough appreciation
Although Kyrie Irving hasn't been quite successful with recent NBA superstars as of late, no one can take away how massive his performance was for Cleveland at the 2016 NBA Finals.
Playing second fiddle to LeBron James, Irving supported James in scoring on numerous occasions including a 41-point explosion in Game 5 to become the first pair of teammates to score 40 apiece in a Finals game. However, Irving's biggest moment came in Game 7, when he dropped the dagger 3-pointer to clinch the NBA title.
8. Anthony Davis
ANTHONY DAVIS TONIGHT:
41 POINTS
20 REBOUNDS
5 ASSISTS
4 BLOCKS
67% FG
Speaking of LeBron James' sidekicks, there's no doubt that Anthony Davis is up there. Furthermore, he's also one of the best NBA sidekicks of all time.
After helping James and the Lakers win their first NBA championship since 2010, Davis also played a crucial role in making the Lakers the first NBA Cup champions. He dropped a monster double-double of 41 points and 20 rebounds.
7. Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale :
Kevin McHale :
– 7x All Star
– 3x NBA Champion
– 1987 All-NBA 1st Team
– 1981 All-Rookie 1st Team
– 2x NBA 6MOY
– 2x NBA FG% leader
– 3x All-Defense 1st Team
– 3x All-Defense 2nd Team
While Larry Bird was at the forefront of the Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, many fans would agree that the Celtics wouldn't be a dynasty without the impact of Kevin McHale. The All-Star power forward was ultimately efficient, especially at the low post. With his arsenal, McHale ultimately took on some of Bird's scoring load in one of the Celtics' brightest eras.
6. Joe Dumars
Joe Dumars' HOF resume:
– 6x All-Star
– 1993 All-NBA 2nd Team, 2x 3rd Team
– 4x All-Defense 1st Team, 1989 2nd Team
– 2x NBA Champion
– 1989 NBA Finals MVP
Although Isiah Thomas gets plenty of credit for being the leader of the Detroit Pistons' Bad Boys era, plenty of NBA fans will not forget the All-Star presence of Joe Dumars.
Thanks to his all-around brilliance, Dumars positively affected the Pistons on both ends of the floor. As a result, he was the perfect running mate to Thomas. In fact, Dumars even managed to win the 1989 NBA Finals MVP.
5. Dwyane Wade
13x NBA All-Star
8x All-NBA
3x NBA Champion
1x NBA Finals MVP
2023 @Hoophall inductee, Dwyane Wade.
Dwyane Wade was honored by the Miami Heat as the franchise player who took the team to its first NBA championship. However, Wade had to play second fiddle when LeBron James arrived in South Beach to form the Big Three along with Chris Bosh.
Nevertheless, Wade was an ideal second option to James by providing some much-needed scoring and clutch shots. With Wade as the second option, the Heat went on to win two more NBA championships in four Finals appearances.
4. Tony Parker
4x All-NBA
4x NBA Champion
1x NBA Finals MVP
2023 @Hoophall inductee, Tony Parker.
Tim Duncan was often regarded as the face of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty across different decades. However, basketball fans can argue that Tony Parker was a star that the Spurs needed.
Parker's playmaking was instrumental in the franchise's last four championship banners. Moreover, the six-time All-Star was even credited with a Finals MVP trophy during their 2007 title conquest.
3. Pau Gasol
Pau Gasol is officially headed to the HOF.

Lakers legend
Life after Shaq wasn't entirely easy for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. However, the arrival of Pau Gasol was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Purple and Gold. Gasol's interior presence served as the perfect running mate for Bryant as they formed a deadly one-two punch. Gasol and Bryant led the Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships in three Finals appearances.
2. Klay Thompson
"I thought about Manu Ginobili. That guy has four rings and a gold medal, and he came off the bench his whole career. And I don't think anyone looks down on his Hall of Fame candidacy because he's one of the greats."

— Klay Thompson
Forming one half of the Golden State Warriors' Splash Brothers, many NBA fans will argue that the only shooter that can match Stephen Curry's elite shooting is his running mate, Klay Thompson. Although Thompson has been battling with concerns of a declining career as of late, no one can take away Thompson's accomplishments in the NBA.
From holding the record in scoring the most points in a single quarter to making the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game, the All-Star wing is also a certified winner after helping Curry and the Warriors secure four NBA championships.
1. Scottie Pippen
It's safe to say that Scottie Pippen is arguably the greatest second option the NBA has ever seen. In fact, Michael Jordan never won an NBA championship in the absence of the Hall of Fame forward. With his all-around play that positively benefitted the Bulls on both ends of the floor, Pippen was the perfect sidekick to Jordan that resulted in the Bulls' pair of three-peats.