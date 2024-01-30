Gregg Popovich has been the coach of the San Antonio Spurs for 27 years. Here are 10 moments when he earned respect of fans of other teams.

Gregg Popovich is easily one of the most successful coaches in NBA history. Popovich is a five-time NBA champion coach and a three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. So little wonder that he is the highest paid coach in the NBA.

But while Popovich is one of the most decorated figures from the NBA sidelines, a lot of people would also say he has quite a personality off the basketball courts. While the tactician has given the media some funny moments to laugh about, majority who have worked with the Spurs coach will also say that he is one of the classiest people in the NBA. Let's rank the 10 greatest Gregg Popovich moments that earn everyone's respect.

10. Gregg Popovich gracious in historic defeat during international play

At the 2019 FIBA World Cup, it was the first tournament where Gregg Popovich took over the coaching reins from Team USA coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. But more importantly, it was also the tournament that revealed the fact that the world has caught up in terms of basketball.

In fact, Team USA suffered a quarterfinal exit at the hands of France, leaving USA its first loss in a global tournament in 13 years. Moreover, the loss was further magnified when Team USA was leaving the 2019 FIBA World Cup without a medal.

But while Popovich had plenty of valid excuses to rant about the loss, the Spurs head coach's response in the press conference only manifested sportsmanship and respect for the opposing international basketball teams that have worked hard enough to level with Team USA's basketball dominance.

At the press conference, Pop stated “I think it's a disrespectful notion to even bring something like that up. ‘Hey, you didn't have this guy, that guy.' That's disrespectful to France or whoever else is in the tournament. France beat us. It doesn't matter who is on the team.”

9. Gregg Popovich providing support for his mentee

For eight seasons, Becky Hammon worked as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich. But in 2022, Hammon was tasked to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

However, that didn't stop Popovich from being physically present for his mentee. With words of encouragement from the five-time NBA coach, it wasn't surprising to see Hammon stir the Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles.

8. Gregg Popovich paying tribute to Joey Crawford

Referee Joey Crawford has made some of the hardest calls against the San Antonio Spurs, none of which were more famous than ejecting Tim Duncan for laughing in the bench. Although Crawford has been on the path against Popovich's championship pursuits, the decorated head coach only has respect for the seasoned referee.

In 2016, Crawford announced his curtain call as a referee. In response, Popovich only had great words to say about the NBA ref.

In an interview with SLAM, Popovich said “Everybody’s got to retire sometime. You and I will too. But you hate to see someone who is that good at his craft not be doing it anymore. He’s obviously been an iconic figure for a long time. He lives and breathes what he does, and he does it very, very well. He will definitely be missed.”

7. Gregg Popovich waiting on his players at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Usually, a coach doesn't have to wait for his players arrival, especially at 1 a.m. However, as head coach of Team USA, Popovich appreciated the sacrifices of NBA stars Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker, all of whom have flown to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics despite coming off a grueling six-game 2021 NBA Finals series.

6. Gregg Popovich responding to a 14-year-old's letter

Normally, celebrities aren't obligated to respond to fan mails. However, during the 2020 NBA Bubble, Popovich did manage to respond to a letter made by a 14-year-old teenager named Bentley Baker. According to sources, Baker had genuine questions regarding the NBA Bubble, concluded by a request for an autograph.

In response to Baker's wholesome letter, Popovich reportedly wrote, “To Bentley, make education and honesty your priorities and you will be happy and at peace. Gregg Popovich…Keep a strong work ethic. Be humble and empathetic. A sense of humor is mandatory! All the best. Me again. Coach Pop,” while ending the letter with his signature.

5. Gregg Popovich telling Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard

There's no question that Spurs fans are still bitter about Kawhi Leonard's departure from the organization, after winning the franchise's last NBA championship. During the ongoing 2023-24 season, the Clippers faced the Spurs at Frost Bank Centre.

The 2014 Finals MVP was at the center of the home crowd's boos. However, Popovich took matters into his own hands by taking the microphone to request the fans to stop the hate.

4. Gregg Popovich welcoming back Craig Sager

Craig Sager was a treasure in the NBA thanks to his iconic role as a broadcaster. Fortunately for NBA fans, Sager made one brief return to the NBA for one final run.

After Sager went through chemotherapy in his bout against leukemia, Sager returned to the NBA sidelines as a reporter, and it was no other than Popovich who welcomed the iconic broadcaster. Although the five-time NBA champion wasn't a fan of interviews, he sure did enjoy the presence of Sager for his return.

3. Gregg Popovich honoring DeMar DeRozan's 20,000-point milestone

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called a timeout so DeMar DeRozan could celebrate hitting 20,000 career points 👏 🎥: @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/ToPbtQTDlp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 29, 2022

DeMar DeRozan played for the Spurs under Popovich from 2018 to 2021. After the 2020-21 season, DeRozan decided to leave the team to join the Chicago Bulls. However, Popovich proved that he still had plenty of respect for his former star.

In a game between the Bulls and the Spurs during the start of the 2021-22 season, DeRozan scored his 20,001 point via a fadeaway jumper. The Spurs tactician honored his former player by calling a timeout just after the play in order for DeRozan to celebrate his milestone.

2. Gregg Popovich working with Shoes That Fit program

Pop and the Spurs donated 550 Nike shoes through the Shoes That Fit program for the entire student body at Pershing Elementary. Pop said this was more important than basketball. pic.twitter.com/RQLUUeZPAb — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@DominguezCinco) December 10, 2018

While Popovich easily makes his coaching presence in the NBA with his brilliance, it's safe to say that the five-time Coach of the Year also makes a positive impact to his community. By working with Shoes That Fit, Popovich helped out in distributing 550 pairs of sneakers for unprivileged kids attending Pershing Elementary. For Popovich, this was certainly bigger than basketball.

1. Gregg Popovich having values bigger than basketball

Gregg Popovich couldn’t care less about winning a sixth ring, as long as his players make a world-wide impact off the court. pic.twitter.com/EmXwEwCJcX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 5, 2016

Speaking of things bigger than basketball, although there's no doubt that Popovich enjoys winning championships, he still believes there are things far more important than basketball accolades. In a townhall meeting with high school students in San Antonio, Popovich reminded everyone that, as good as being successful in one's career is, one should also never forget to fulfill one's role to contribute to a better community that looks out for one another.