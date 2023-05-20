Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

NBA referees play a huge role in making sure that the games are being played according to the rules. They bear the responsibility of letting the games play or stopping the game in order to call fouls and penalties. Unfortunately, given that they’re also humans, referees also make mistakes. Although a referee has room for mistakes, those mistakes can be costly, especially for a team who placed everything on the hardwood to earn a much-needed victory. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest mishaps committed by NBA referees.

10. Tim Duncan Ejected for Laughing

Never forget when Tim Duncan got ejected for laughing. These refs been soft from way back 💀 pic.twitter.com/jSbcCkf8aJ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 15, 2022

In a 2007 game between the Spurs and the Mavericks, Tim Duncan was already warned by Joey Crawford for arguing an offensive foul call. But late in the third quarter, Duncan was seen laughing at the bench. Crawford suddenly took offense to that, as he immediately sent Duncan into the showers. Crawford would later regret that decision as he was suspended by the league for the remainder of the season, including the postseason. Nevertheless, the damage has been done as the Mavs went on to beat the Spurs, 91-86.

9. Kevin Durant Out of Bounds

The Rockets and the Warriors were locked in a tight game during the regular season. During the final minute of overtime, Durant saved a loose ball. But despite stepping out of bounds, the play continued as the save led to a Stephen Curry jumper to give the Warriors a lead. The referees dodged this one as James Harden drilled the game-winning three for the Rockets. After the game, the referees admitted that they failed to stop the play.

The lead official here missed the call because he was focused closely on the collision between two players near the end line and on the flight of the ball. While rare because it is not his primary area of coverage, the slot official needs to help on this out of bounds call. https://t.co/7WuPQK0A6k — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 22, 2019

8. Nick Young’s Travelling Game Winner

The Thunder were ready to become championship contenders for 2016-2017 season while the Lakers were still figuring out life after Kobe Bryant. Nonetheless, the Lakers managed to take one victory away from the Thunder after Nick Young drilled a game-winning three. However, replays showed that Young took extra steps before taking the shot. Unfortunately for the Thunder, no call was made and all they got was the NBA’s apology.

7. LeBron James Non-Foul Call on Potential Game-Winning Basket

While LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total points for the NBA record, he was also helping the Lakers win as many games as possible. But in a series of missed calls against the Lakers, this one took the cake. In the final possession, James made a potential game-winning drive that saw his arm get slapped by Jayson Tatum in mid-air while attempting a lay-up. The referees didn’t blow the whistle and the game was decided in favor of the Boston Celtics. The NBA referees later admitted their mistake on the non-call.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo Five Second Back to the Basket Game Winner

With a tight game in Madison Square Garden, the Bucks were facing a one-point deficit against the Knicks in the final eight seconds of the game. The inbound pass went to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who proceeded to post up for more than five seconds before making a game-winning fadeaway jumper. The referees failed to call the five-second back to the basket violation that would’ve been possession and a victory for the Knicks.

5. Kendrick Perkins’ Goaltending Tip-In (2011 Playoffs)

Bad officiating is more forgivable in the regular season. But in the playoffs, when the stakes are high, those mistakes are more costly for teams. In Game One of the First Round of the 2011 Playoffs, the referees admitted to their mishap for failing to call offensive interference on Kendrick Perkins’ tip-in that would’ve allowed the Denver Nuggets to keep their lead late in the fourth. The Nuggets not only lost that tight contest but also fell to the Thunder in five games.

4. Non-Foul Call that Led to a Melo Game Winner (2009 Playoffs)

In the 2009 Playoffs, the Mavericks were trying to get back in the series after Melo and the Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead. The Mavericks were holding a slim two-point lead in the final possession. Given that they had one more foul to give, the Mavs intentionally fouled Melo but the refs let it go as the Nuggets star drilled the game-winning three. The league immediately announced that the non-call was a mistake by the referees.

3. Scottie Pippen’s Late Foul on Hubert Davis (1994 Playoffs)

The Bulls were aiming for a fourth NBA title without Michael Jordan, who decided to retire. In the second round between the Bulls and the Knicks, Pippen was in the midst of making a case as the franchise’s next superstar. However, a terrible call by the referee Hue Hollins sent Hubert Davis to the line after he somehow saw Pippen foul Davis while taking a shot from beyond the arc. The Bulls’ four-peat hopes were washed away and Pippen would never be in the Finals again until Jordan’s return to the game.

2. Marcus Camby’s Foul on Steve Nash (2010 Playoffs)

Unlike most situations in this list, this one wasn’t as crucial. However, it was a head-scratching call in an official NBA game, let alone in the Playoffs. Suns guard Steve Nash, who was guarded by Brandon Roy, was preparing a hand-off to Amar’e Stoudemire. Despite Marcus Camby being far away from Nash, Joey Crawford blew the whistle against Camby, whom he claims to have fouled Nash. Everyone was in shock, including Nash himself as he took free throws. The Suns would go on to beat the Blazers in six games.

1. Final 13 Seconds of Thunder-Spurs Game Two (2016 Playoffs)

In the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2016 Playoffs, we all know that the Thunder got past the Spurs in six games. However, their Game Two was quite controversial as the league admitted that the referees missed a total of five potential calls in the last 13 seconds of the game. Among the illegal plays that occurred, none were bigger than the non-call on Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge’s game-winning lay-up attempt while Serge Ibaka was holding his jersey. The Thunder escaped with a 98-97 victory in controversial fashion.