When discussing the expectations that come with selections decided by the NBA Draft Lottery, most teams' coaches and executives answer conservatively. Some go out of their way to lower expectations. San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright isn't going that route.

Take, for example, how new Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson answered when asked if he's confident that the team's two lottery picks next month can help them right away and serve as building blocks.

“I don't think you ever want to put a timeline on it or unfair expectations. Everybody has a different on boarding to this league. This league's not easy,” Johnson answered.

The 38-year-old who officially replaced Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich earlier this month then added that a player taken second overall will come with high upside and can serve as a big part going forward. But Wright answered the same question differently from the start.

“You think so,” Wright continued when asked if the team will get a guy who can have an impact from the get-go. “Always, the guy's got to go out there and prove it and earn everything they get.”

Spurs GM Brian Wright shares insight on two lottery selections

San Antonio has the second and 14th overall picks in this year's draft, the latter coming via the Atlanta Hawks courtesy of a 2022 trade for Dejounte Murray. It landed where it should've according to lottery odds. Their second pick did not. The Spurs finished with the eighth-worst record in the NBA, yet the ping pong balls made them a finalist for the first overall pick.

“There's some really talented players at the top of the draft, so we're excited about what they may bring,” Wright said.

The Spurs are said to be high on Dylan Harper with the second pick. The former Rutgers guard is widely considered to be the second best prospect in the draft after Duke star Cooper Flagg.

“I think you'll hear it in some of the conversation around the draft that this is a deep draft, and so we have a lot of work to do to kind of put it together,” Wright continued. “But in the early planning, we like the potential group that could be there. So just possibilities, endless ways to continue to build our team, and so we go forward.”

Spurs GM Brian Wright following tonight’s #NBADraftLottery , where the #Spurs ended up with the 2nd (had 8th worst record) & 14th picks… “This is a deep draft…

Spurs GM Brian Wright following tonight's #NBADraftLottery , where the #Spurs ended up with the 2nd (had 8th worst record) & 14th picks… "This is a deep draft…

Possibilities; endless ways to continue to build our team and so we go forward."

Though rumblings about San Antonio's interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo had already started, the Spurs landing of the second pick on lottery night amplified the speculation that night. Naturally, Wright was cautious publicly and focused on the effects of the lottery.

“That's part of team building. You want the highest level of talent you can get and the highest character, and we think that there's good players in this draft that help us accomplish that, though we're excited to go forward.”

With the 14th pick, many predict the Spurs will pursue size if not frontcourt help alongside Victor Wembanyama. The choice at that spot isn't as clear as Harper appears to be at two.

Whatever happens, Wright and the Spurs find themselves in a good position for the NBA Draft.

“Super excited to get to work and see what the future holds.”