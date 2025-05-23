After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday night and the All-Defensive Teams were announced Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced its final series of accolades on Friday night with the 2024-25 All-NBA Teams.

To nobody's surprise, Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined the All-NBA First Team, as LeBron James and Stephen Curry also continued their respective All-NBA streaks. However, only 15 players received All-NBA honors, resulting in several players being labeled as snubs.

That was the case last season when Victor Wembanyama and Tyrese Maxey were left off the list despite incredible seasons from the young All-Stars. Oftentimes, the All-NBA selection process can be a popularity contest, as many media members will favor players from teams they cover every year or those they hold relationships with.

As long as the media decides who receives each award and accolade, there will always be biased results. Then again, opinions and relationships will always factor into any voting process.

The 65-game minimum rule continues to ravage many players' hopes of receiving All-NBA honors and other awards. This year is no different, as Wembanyama and Kevin Durant, two of the top performers during the regular season, are penalized because of injuries. In Wemby's case, it was a blood clot in his shoulder that forced him to miss the final 30 games of the regular season. For Durant, he needed to play in only three more games.

While it is unfortunate that neither player gets to call themselves an All-NBA performer this season, they can't be considered snubs because they weren't eligible. That brings the discussion to Alperen Sengun and Trae Young, the two All-Star talents who headline the list of 2024-25 All-NBA snubs.

Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets

How did Alperen Sengun not make one of the three All-NBA teams this season? He was the best player on the second best team in the Western Conference, and Sengun was also named a first-time All-Star this season.

In 76 games this year, Sengun averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. The Houston Rockets big man was one five players to average at least 19 points and 10 rebounds per game this season. Interestingly enough, three of the other four players to accomplish this feat made the All-NBA list.

Sengun ranked tied for seventh in double-doubles this season with 45 total double-doubles.

It is really disrespectful for the Rockets to have zero players selected to the All-NBA teams this season when they had the fourth best record in the NBA. How could one of the top 15 players in the league not be on a team that went 52-30 during the regular season?

This is yet another reason why the All-NBA teams are nothing more than a popularity contest, as Sengun deserved this honor and it was stolen from him.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies

With the Memphis Grizzlies again dealing with Ja Morant's inconsistencies, Jaren Jackson Jr. continuously stepped up for his team as a leader on both sides of the court. His numbers were almost identical to a season ago, except Jackson shot 48.8 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from 3-point range this season.

When it comes to two-way play, Jackson has proven to be one of the best in the league. However, he was also left off the All-Defensive team despite winning the Defensive Player of the Year award two seasons ago.

Jackson finished top 10 in points per 36 minutes (26.8), yet he averaged less than 30 minutes per game. This likely hurt Jackson's chances of being named an All-NBA performer for the first time.

Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young continues to be one of the most disrespected and undervalued stars in the NBA. The only reason Young didn't make the All-Star Game until he was named a replacement for Giannis, or the All-NBA list this season, is due to the Atlanta Hawks' status as an average team in the Eastern Conference. That is not his fault whatsoever, as Young is the only reason this team has been in contention for a playoff spot in recent years.

The 2024-25 season may have been Young's best with the Hawks, as he averaged 24.2 points and 11.6 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor on an average of 18.1 shot attempts per game.

Young is the lifeblood of the Hawks' offense, and he led the league in assists for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old was also once again one of the best deep 3-point shooters in the league.

He may be small and not as athletic as other guards in the league, but Young is crafty and continues to prove that he is one of the best playmakers in the entire NBA.

Ivica Zubac – Los Angeles Clippers

Although the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player award went to Dyson Daniels, LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac finished second in the voting. This was a career year for Zubac, who averaged 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the floor.

Zubac finished the regular season as the only player in the league to average at least 15 points, 12 rebounds, and a block per game. To play in 80 games and average over 32 minutes per game is unheard of for big guys in the league today.

Whether it's on offense or defense, Zubac finds a way to impact winning for the Clippers. If Harden was left off the All-NBA list, there was no chance for Zubac to make his first All-NBA appearance. However, that shouldn't take away from the fact that he has made a name for himself and helped make the Clippers title threats once more.

Tyler Herro – Miami Heat

This was a statement season for Tyler Herro to prove that he can be an All-Star for the Miami Heat. When Herro signed his four-year, $120 million extension with Miami, there were questions about whether he would be a young, rising talent Pat Riley could look to leverage for an established superstar.

Herro has proven his worth to the Heat, and he was able to be their offensive engine with all the drama that surrounded the franchise and Jimmy Butler. Despite not making the All-NBA list, this was still a terrific season for the 25-year-old guard.

In 77 games, Herro averaged a career-high 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He ranked 17th in scoring and sixth in 3-pointers made this season.

The Heat star made his first All-Star appearance this season.

Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings

When the All-NBA teams went positionless, that essentially killed Domantas Sabonis' chances of receiving such an honor moving forward unless the Sacramento Kings finished as a top-four team in the Western Conference. Over the last three seasons, Sabonis has been arguably the second most dominant big man in the league outside of Nikola Jokic, yet he made the All-Star Game once in that span.

After averaging 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game en route to being named an All-NBA Third Team performer last season, Sabonis' identical numbers this year resulted in him being a snub. In 70 games, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor during a disappointing season for the Kings.

This was the third straight season that Sabonis led the league in total rebounds, and he recorded 61 double-doubles in 70 appearances.