There's no doubt that Gregg Popovich was one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, and what he did with the San Antonio Spurs throughout his career is impressive. With his recent health condition, Popovich stepped down as the head coach and is now the president of basketball operations for the Spurs.

To pay homage to Popovich and his illustrious career, a City Council member filed a request to rename the San Antonio International Airport after him. The request had a brief background on Popovich and what he was able to bring to the team.

“The City of San Antonio has been profoundly shaped and elevated by the remarkable contributions of Coach Gregg Popovich,” the statement wrote. “For nearly three decades, Coach Popovich has served as the Head Coach of our beloved San Antonio Spurs, leading the team to five NBA championships and establishing a culture of excellence, dignity, respect, integrity, and selfless service that extends far beyond the basketball court.

“Coach Popovich's impact on San Antonio is immeasurable. He has not only brought unparalleled success and recognition to our city through his legendary coaching, but he has also become a deeply respected and admired figure within our community. His unwavering commitment to social justice, his philanthropic endeavors, and his genuine care for the people of San Antonio have made him a true icon. He embodies the spirit and values we hold dear.”

Gregg Popovich moves to new role with Spurs

The Spurs made some big changes over the past few weeks, and it almost feels like a new era they're entering. With Popovich as the new president of basketball operations, Mitch Johnson was announced as the new head coach for the Spurs, after holding the interim title this past season.

It looks as though a lot of people believe in what Johnson can do, including Popovich, who spoke about the coach at their recent press conference.

“Mitch has been in the G League for a few years, behind the bench a few years, on the bench a few years and took over this year and did a fantastic job with circumstances that were very difficult,” Popovich said. “We saw him in action and he was brilliant.”

The future seems to be bright for the Spurs, and with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox returning healthy, as well as having the No. 2 pick in this draft, things could be looking up.