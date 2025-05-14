The San Antonio Spurs were always going to be one of the most fascinating teams of the 2025 NBA offseason. After a roller-coaster season that saw flashes of brilliance, the Spurs find themselves holding the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. It’s a rare opportunity for a franchise that already has a rising superstar in Victor Wembanyama and a deep stockpile of future draft assets. What they do with this pick could shape the future of the franchise—and perhaps the Western Conference—for years to come.

A Promising Season—With Lingering Questions

The Spurs finished the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a 34-48 record. They missed the playoffs but made important strides forward. It was their best season since 2018-19 and the first time in years that Spurs fans had genuine reason for optimism. At the heart of that excitement was Wembanyama, who despite playing only 46 games, still led the league in blocks. He was even on pace to earn Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, and All-Defense honors—all in just his second year.

The midseason acquisition of De’Aaron Fox cost the Spurs four first-round picks. However, the early returns were promising, even if Fox and Wembanyama only logged five games together. Rookie guard Stephon Castle was also a revelation. He led all first-years in total points and produced multiple six-assist games. With Devin Vassell and a strong supporting cast that includes Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson, the core is clearly forming.

Yet the future remains uncertain. Wembanyama's health timeline is unclear. Gregg Popovich is no longer this team'shead coach. Veteran Chris Paul, who played all 82 games, could be headed for free agency. The Spurs need veteran leadership, secondary rim protection, and a long-term plan. Fortunately, armed with the No. 2 pick, they have options.

Here we will discuss the San Antonio Spurs' 3 best options after they got the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Draft Dylan Harper

This is the most straightforward path moving forward. Dylan Harper is a 6'6 combo guard from Rutgers. The second-generation player is a dynamic, downhill threat with a tantalizing mix of size, control, and scoring instinct. His 39 percent clip on catch-and-shoot threes and strong frame allow him to switch between point and shooting guard roles with ease. Harper is a shot creator, a slasher, and a floor general capable of putting pressure on defenses in multiple ways.

From a team fit standpoint, adding Harper gives the Spurs an embarrassment of riches in the backcourt. He’d join Castle and Fox, forming a rotation that could relentlessly attack the rim and stretch the floor. With Wembanyama drawing attention inside and Vassell spacing the floor, Harper would find ample room to operate.

However, there’s a philosophical question here. Would adding another young, ball-dominant guard complicate the chemistry the team is trying to build? Harper’s jumper still needs refinement, and San Antonio just made a bold bet on Fox. Nevertheless, drafting Harper gives the Spurs another high-ceiling option on a cost-controlled rookie deal. That's a potentially invaluable asset whether he plays or becomes a centerpiece in a blockbuster trade.

Trade the Pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is the kind of move that tests a front office’s nerve and vision. Giannis Antetokounmpo is fresh off a frustrating first-round exit with the Milwaukee Bucks. As such, may soon be looking for a new challenge. If the Bucks look to pivot into a retool or rebuild, the Spurs have what few teams can offer. They can package a prime lottery pick, young talent, and a war chest of future draft picks. A package centered around the No. 2 pick, Castle or Vassell, and a combination of picks and filler salaries could place the Spurs at the top of any Giannis trade sweepstakes.

Imagine a frontcourt pairing of Wembanyama and Giannis. That’s two generational defenders and two elite finishers anchoring your team. Add in Fox as the engine and floor leader, and San Antonio instantly becomes a top-tier contender in the West. Giannis’ size and drive would take the physical burden off Wembanyama, preserving his health. His leadership and playoff pedigree could help fast-track the Spurs’ development from young upstarts to title threats.

Of course, it would be costly. Yes, Giannis is 30. That said, a superstar trio of Wembanyama, Giannis, and Fox might be worth mortgaging the future for.

Trade the Pick for Kevin Durant

Okay, hear this one out. Kevin Durant might not carry the same long-term value as Giannis. Still, he brings something that the Spurs desperately need: elite shot creation and playoff scoring from the wing.

The 36-year-old forward is coming off another highly efficient season. He averaged 26.6 points per game on over 52 percent shooting and a scorching 43 percent from deep. With the Phoenix Suns missing the playoffs and facing a bloated salary cap sheet, Durant could become available. Again, San Antonio has the picks, prospects, and cap flexibility to make a deal work.

From a basketball standpoint, Durant’s fit is seamless. He adds elite gravity on offense and provides veteran experience in late-game situations. Yes, he may only have one or two peak years left. That said, the Spurs are uniquely positioned to capitalize, especially with Wembanyama still on a rookie deal.

Trading for Durant signals an all-in move, Yes, that's perhaps a risk. However, it's one that could pay off if Wembanyama returns healthy and the team’s chemistry gels under a permanent coaching decision.

Spurs Hold the Cards to Their Future

No team enters the 2025 NBA Draft with more strategic flexibility than the Spurs. Whether they keep the No. 2 pick and draft a star in Dylan Harper, go bold and pursue Giannis, or go all-in for a win-now stretch with Durant, San Antonio’s next step could define the franchise’s next decade.

They have the assets. They have the foundational talent. What they do next will come down to timing, ambition, and the clarity of their vision. One thing’s certain: the Spurs are back in the driver’s seat. Now it’s time to steer.