On Monday night, the NBA Draft Lottery took place with representatives from 14 different teams in attendance. Shockingly, the Dallas Mavericks earned the No. 1 overall pick and had just 1.8% odds to actually win.

This means the Mavs will select former Duke star Cooper Flagg. Flagg joins the conversation as one of the most hyped up prospects coming into the league. The recent ones were Victor Wembanyama, and before that, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and, of course, LeBron James.

The San Antonio Spurs also had a great draft lottery once again as they earned the No. 2 overall pick. Two years after earning the No. 1 pick and drafting Wemby, San Antonio will have their eyes on two players from Rutgers.

FanDuel has projected Dylan Harper to be taken by the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper and Ace Bailey were two freshmen stars for Rutgers last season.

Harper's odds are at a massive -2400 to be selected second overall. Bailey is +1200, followed by VJ Edgecombe at +2300, and lastly, Flagg at +1200. If you thought about betting on Flagg to go No. 1, well, it's almost impossible now as he is -100,000.

It's not certain that the Spurs will stay at two and pick, as they have built a roster worthy of competing in the West. After trading for De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline last season, SA could package their draft pick for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo. While that may be far-stretched, the Spurs have the pieces to get that done. If they decide to keep their pick and take Harper, then they will be getting a great player who is capable of becoming a star quickly.

Harper averaged 19.4 points per game (30th) last season playing in the Big Ten. He added 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and shot 48.4% from the floor. At 6-foot-6, Harper has length at the guard position and could turn into one of the best two-way shooting guards in the NBA before you know it. Harper's final game was against USC in the Big Ten Tournament, and even though they lost, he scored 27 points with eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals in dominant fashion.

The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25.