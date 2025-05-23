The Oklahoma City Thunder are just two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012. Led by their newly-crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team of young guns is ready to make history as their roster continues to add new wrinkles. Jalen Williams has been a crucial part of their success throughout this season and for the first time, he'll be releasing his own Player Exclusive colorway of the Adidas Harden Vol. 9.

Jalen Williams has been signed to Adidas since he was drafted to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022, donning their signature gear and repping the brand night-in and night-out. While Williams has yet to receive his own signature model, he's become synonymous with a number of different sneakers, always rocking his own PE (player exclusive) colorways.

Throughout the current NBA Playoffs, Williams has been favoring James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 9 for his in-game footwear. Usually rocking a pair in loud Thunder colorways, his latest “JDub” edition comes complete with his personal logo on the back. After initial speculation, it turns out Adidas will be releasing the PE colorway to the public.

Jalen Williams' Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “JDub”

Jalen Williams is in his own “JDub” Harden Vol 9 PE for Game 7 pic.twitter.com/4TZhq7E0Hm — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

James Harden is wearing Jalen Williams’ adidas Harden Vol. 9 PE against him and the Thunder tonight 👀🔥 @jdubwttp pic.twitter.com/sOqIQ48k8O — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

RELEASE DATE: Jalen Williams’ “Pinky and the Brain” adidas Harden Vol. 9 PE releases June 21st 🐭🧠 @jdubwttp 📝 JQ4003

🎨 Cloud White/Lucid Lime/Lucid Pink pic.twitter.com/hfya3YzBLe — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 is already a striking sneaker as-is with its unique TPU construction and silhouette that sets it apart from other signature models on the market. The “JDub” colorway will arrive in Cloud White/Lucid Lime/Lucid Pink for a colorway reminiscent of the “Pinky and the Brain” cartoon. The uppers are done in white and are seen with an underlaying lime color throughout.

The shoes will feature an icy blue outsole along with pink and purple piping along the sockliner and upper. Finally, we see Williams' signature logo on the back heel, further cementing these as truly unique to him. There's been some backlash from the sneaker community for Williams' releasing another player's shoe, but clearly James Harden is all for it and all parties are looking good while doing so.

The Jalen Williams Adidas Harden Vol. 9 is set to arrive June 21, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $160. The shoes will follow a typical Adidas release and will be available at select retailers in full sizing.

What do you think of this latest release?