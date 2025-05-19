As the San Antonio Spurs headed into the NBA offseason, De'Aaron Fox wasn't shy about expressing what he thinks his relatively new team can be.

“I think the sky's the limit for this group,” the 2023 NBA All-Star said.

The eighth-year guard joined the Silver and Black in early February via trade from the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he's predicted he and Victor Wembanyama can become the best pick and roll combination in the league. He's expanded expectations to include other teammates, saying Spurs swing man Devin Vassell can benefit from his presence. He hasn't stopped there.

“We could be extremely good because we've had guys like Keldon [Johnson], who's averaged 20-plus points in a season. You were getting guarded by one of the two best defenders on the team, but when we're all out there, they won't be able to do that. Then just being able to get those games under our belt and being able to get a summer of working out with each other.”

De'Aaron Fox looks forward to Spurs' improvement

Fox seemed to emphasize offseason practices when he met with the media for the final time in the 2024-'25 season.

“I've talked to some of the guys, and guys want to come down and be able to work out together,” the Houston, Texas resident continued. “Obviously, there will be times where everyone's here in San Antonio just being able to get some workouts in, just being able to get together as much as possible.”

“Guys go their separate ways and do their own thing for a bit, Fox added. “But just getting together a week, or two weeks at a time for a get together one month and then see each other the next month is always good, just being able to build toward the future.”

The former Kentucky Wildcat's year was cut short in mid-March. With Wembanyama's season having ended the month before, the Spurs consequently shut down their second-leading scorer because of a nagging pinky injury on his shooting hand suffered during training camp. Since San Antonio was no longer a serious contender to qualify for the postseason, they prioritized making sure Fox would be ready for the fall.

It's a new season that will most likely feature new faces – something the New Orleans, Louisiana native said he'll aid.

“Whenever you have a core group of guys that you want to build around – I'm not saying the rest is easy but it makes your job a little bit easier,” he stated before making sure to add he doesn't think general manager Brian Wright's tasks are simple.

“It definitely gives you a stepping stone to help with that so, yeah, for sure, we want to build something special here.”

Fox has said from the moment he arrived that Wemby and the Spurs' young talent played the biggest factors in his desire to join them. Their history appears to be another.

“Obviously, this organization has won in the pas,t and it's expected. That's an expectation to have, and we want to be able to live up, and exceed those expectations.”