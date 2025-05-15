Amid a report that the San Antonio Spurs are not pursuing any trades regarding the second overall pick because they're zeroing in on Dylan Harper, it may be worth looking into what Mitch Johnson said on NBA Draft Lottery night.

“It's someone that has high upside and a high floor which you think would be able to be a big part of what you have moving forward,” the Spurs new head coach said.

Though he didn't name Harper – and he may have been talking in general, especially given those comments came about an hour after he found out where they'd be picking, the point remains. The Spurs, as you may expect and for obvious reasons, think that a player at that spot can help them.

Mitch Johnson shares thoughts about second overall NBA Draft pick

Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson following tonight’s #NBADraftLottery “…When you jump into the top four, you put…(the)organization in a place to make a really big acquisition with a really good player and that’s what we’re going to look forward to do” Answer⬇️#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/mz3CCISsPS — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The aforementioned report, which adds that the Spurs believe they can play Harper together alongside newly minted Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and recently acquired star De'Aaron Fox, comes under the umbrella that San Antonio may be of interest should Giannis Antetokounmpo may want to part with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think our group is always going to do their due diligence and look at two good young pieces to add to the group,” Johnson said, alluding to the team's 14th overall pick next month as well.

“And now, obviously, at two, you get a little bit more pick…of the litter,” Johnson continued. “We'll be excited to get going on this.”

The 38-year-old who is just a couple weeks into his official role as head coach following the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, says the team's brass is evaluating the options that come with two lottery picks.

“I'm sure we have some guys and ladies that that's their strong suit. They'll have a lot more complex, advanced ideas,” Johnson added. “But, again, we have a good group we feel good about already.”

Along with franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, Castle and Fox, the Spurs have two other recent lottery picks on their roster in Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. Keldon Johnson at 25 years old is not only their longest-tenured player but one of their most consistent.

“To continue to add pieces to that is something that we're excited about,” Johnson said.

Spurs beat the odds to get No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

The Spurs went into the night with percentages that they'd most likely land the eighth and 14th selections. But because of previous lottery luck that netted them No. 1 overall picks – none with the best odds – David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Wemby, buzz swirled about whether they could finish on top again.

“That's the only goal, to get in the top four and then make it to the commercial and see what happens,” last year's acting head coach said of the lottery night process on broadcast television. “We went down with a fighting chance with No. 2, but we're happy.”

Johnson and the Spurs have reason to be. Before he used a word that's become all too common nowadays: “What an asset to have.”

Interesting word choice. Of course, Dylan Harper could be that asset. The summer will tell.