Nicknames are a great way to call someone or reference them easier. As a result, it isn't surprising that NBA stars would carve out nicknames from commentators or NBA fans.

Over the years, there have been numerous nicknames to describe some of our favorite NBA players, whether it's from their initials or how they play the sport. A handful perfectly describe a particular player. Here are the 10 greatest NBA nicknames, ranked.

1. Kevin Durant – Durantula/Slim Reaper

Kevin Durant is a lethal scorer for his size. While the two-time NBA champion has been deadly on the court, Durant has a couple of cool nicknames to match his persona. In fact, they perfectly encapsulate his play style.

Moreover, even his teammates from Team USA agreed that he has one of the coolest nicknames. Whether its Durantula or The Slim Reaper, Durant's offensive skillset has no boundaries.

2. Andrei Kirilenko – AK47

There’s not a lot of initials-based nicknames that stand out quite like AK47. Andrei Kirilenko was a versatile forward, highlighted by his elite perimeter defense.

The former Russian NBA vet was indeed a valuable weapon that threatened the rest of the NBA during his peak. Don't forget that the gun AK-47 originated from Russia, which made it a perfect moniker for the former All-Star forward.

3. Allen Iverson – The Answer

With a Killer Crossover, Allen Iverson was dubbed The Answer. Capable of breaking down defenses and scoring at will, Iverson was indeed the answer to getting points on the board.

4. Gary Payton – The Glove

Regarded as one of the best defensive guards during his time, Gary Payton earned the moniker of The Glove. Specializing in steals, Payton ultimately lived out that nickname as he locked up some of the best perimeter players in the NBA.

5. Kobe Bryant – The Black Mamba

Lethal on the court, Kobe Bryant was a deadly scorer despite tough defenses. His ability to score could indeed be linked to one of the most venomous snakes in the world. Besides, Bryant's buzzer-beaters were ultimately heart stoppers despite him making them with ease. Furthermore, his Mamba Mentality continues to inspire several ballers to this day.

6. LeBron James – King James

Dubbed as the best basketball player in the world, LeBron James is indeed the King of basketball.

With several unbreakable records to his name, highlighted by three NBA Finals MVPs with different teams and the all-time NBA scoring record, James is indeed true royalty that belongs in a class of his own. You can hate him all you want, but time and time again, The King always finds a way to ascend to the throne.

7. Stephen Curry – Chef Curry

It's safe to say Stephen Curry loves to serve his dish cold, just like the way he cooked the rest of the world with his elite shooting en route to a gold medal. Given Curry's ability to shoot like no other, it's easy to see why everyone dubbed him as Chef Curry. When Curry is shooting the lights out, the game is considered cooked more often than not.

8. Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw

With some big hands to show for it, Kawhi Leonard was given the nickname of The Klaw.

Leonard started off his career as an effective 3-and-D player while locking up some of the best perimeter players of the league before evolving into a certified NBA superstar that led the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors to NBA championships. Once you see Leonard grab a basketball with his hand, the nickname certainly fits the bill.

9. Victor Wembanyama – The Alien

Hyped as the next face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama is indeed a unique talent. Given his unique combination of size and skillset, there's no doubt that Wemby was eventually given the nickname of The Alien.

Like a true polished modern-day center, Wembanyama has all the tools to rule the league in the near future. In fact, he is so uncommon that there's not a single big man in league history who could replicate his play style.

10. Anthony Edwards – ANT

This nickname is short and simple, but it gets the job done in describing a phenomenal basketball player like Anthony Edwards. With a reference to Ant-Man, more often than not, Edwards isn't the biggest player on the court. However, you can count on him to make the biggest plays of the game.

Edwards' athleticism, talent, and hard work have been vital to his rise as one of the brightest future stars in the league. Furthermore, his charisma and off-court personality have easily made him a big fan favorite.