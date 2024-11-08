The career trajectory of an undrafted NBA player isn't promising in the league. However, there have been a handful of undrafted NBA players that went on to make a significant impact in the league. In fact, there's no better way to make an impact than in the playoffs with the NBA championship up for grabs.

Throughout the years, there have been several undrafted players who have stolen the spotlight. Here are the 10 most impactful undrafted players in NBA playoff history, ranked.

10. Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort was a huge reason the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record. But more importantly, Dort's defensive tenacity was felt during the playoffs. Tasked to defend the opposing team's best players, Dort averaged 1.3 steals per game.

TJ McConnell was a revelation for the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Although the Pacers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers didn't go down without a fight even with the injury to All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

In the 2024 postseason, McConnell stepped up big time by averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per outing on 49% shooting, which led to McConnell signing a $45 million contract extension.

8. Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat wouldn't make two NBA Finals appearances in four seasons without Duncan Robinson. Despite being an undrafted player, Robinson emerged as a lethal shooter from rainbow country. In fact, Robinson is a career 40% three-point shooter in the NBA playoffs. His catch-and-shoot abilities have been a vital weapon in the Heat's playoff campaigns as of late.

Alex Caruso was a diamond in the rough for the Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso emerged as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Thanks to his hustle and heart, Caruso helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship inside the NBA Bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2020 Playoff run, Caruso averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 43% shooting.

6. J.J. Barea

In the 2010-2011 season, the Dallas Mavericks had a miracle run as they captured the franchise's first championship banner. Although Dirk Nowitzki was the face of that glorious run, there's no question that J.J. Barea played an instrumental role off the bench as a sparkplug.

Of course, that magical playoff run saw Barea drop 22 points on Kobe Bryant's Lakers and 21 points on Kevin Durant's Thunder. In the Finals, Barea also made life difficult for a much bigger LeBron James.

Fred VanVleet couldn't have picked a better time to stamp his mark in the NBA playoffs. The undrafted guard averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in his first Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors. Thanks to VanVleet's rise, the Raptors were able to clinch their first NBA championship.

4. Avery Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs wouldn't have kicked off their dynasty without the solid playmaking of Avery Johnson. Johnson served as the starting guard of the Spurs' 1998-1999 team.

Furthermore, he also made a significant impact in the playoffs by averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Of course, Johnson also made the game winner in Game 5 against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals to clinch the 1999 title.

3. Bruce Bowen

Speaking of the Spurs dynasty, the franchise won three of their five NBA championships with Bruce Bowen. Bowen's two-way play was a crucial piece in the Spurs' championship teams.

Often tasked to lock down the opposing team's best wings and guards, Bowen never shied away from the challenge. But more importantly, he has come also come through in the NBA playoffs when needed.

2. Udonis Haslem

A lot of Miami Heat fans will agree that Udonis Haslem was the heart and soul of the team's Heat culture. As a true epitome, Haslem went from being undrafted to working his way to three NBA championships. While Haslem wasn't the flashiest player, he did step up big time with his hustle and defensive tenacity in the playoffs like a true role player and enforcer.

1. Ben Wallace

There's no doubt that not a single undrafted NBA player has impacted the playoffs quite like Ben Wallace did back in 2004. As part of the underdog Pistons, Wallace played a huge hand in their miraculous title run. Despite being undersized and undrafted, Wallace managed to dominate the rebounds and the defensive end.

His brightest moment came in the 2004 NBA Finals. Pitted against the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Karl Malone, Wallace averaged 10.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.