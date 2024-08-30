TJ McConnell and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This deal now keeps McConnell under contract with the Pacers through the 2028-29 NBA season.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 this past season, the Pacers made it their mission to retain all of their talent. Pascal Siakam earned a near $190 million contract, and Andrew Nembhard received a $59 million deal. Obi Toppin also secured a $60 million contract to remain in Indiana. McConnell was next on the Pacers to-do list this offseason, and now they have locked up their backup point guard for the foreseeable future.

In a total of 71 games last season, McConnell averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three-point range.

For years, various teams have been attempting to trade for McConnell because of his value as a backup guard in this league. Behind All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, the veteran guard has supplied the Pacers with a security blank given his leadership and production.

Despite teams wanting to trade for McConnell, the Pacers have shown no willingness to let the 32-year-old go. Now, he is staying with Indiana for the foreseeable future after adding four more years to his contract.

TJ McConnell's journey with Pacers

McConnell went undrafted out of Arizona in 2015 and ended up signing a Summer League deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After proving that he belonged in the league, McConnell agreed to an actual contract with the 76ers and spent the first four years of his career in Philadelphia.

In 2019, McConnell sought a larger contract with more of a commitment, which is why he agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the Pacers. At first, nobody thought much of this deal for Indiana given that Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo led the team's backcourt.

It did not take long for McConnell to prove his worth, and he had a very efficient first season with the Pacers, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.55 to 1.

Since joining the Pacers, McConnell has reached numerous milestones and accomplishments. He not only set the NBA record for most steals in a single half with nine steals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, but McConnell also became the first player since Mookie Blaylock in 1998 to record a triple-double with points, assists, and steals. What is really noteworthy is that he recorded 16 points, 13 assists, and 10 steals in this game coming off the bench.

This past season, McConnell continued to add value to what has rapidly become one of the more fascinating teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers won 47 games this past year, their most in a season over the last five years, and McConnell played a huge role in the playoffs, aiding the team in their journey to the conference finals. In the team's 17 playoff games, he averaged 11.8 points and 5.1 assists per game off the bench.

Although he never seems to gain attention in the Sixth Man of the Year race, McConnell has proven to be one of the NBA's best bench players. More importantly, the veteran guard thrives in this role and prefers being able to lead the Pacers' second unit behind Haliburton.