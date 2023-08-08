It certainly wasn't a deep goaltending class when the 2023 NHL Free Agency period opened, but there were some solid netminders available on July 1. Most of the top available goalies stayed with their current teams; that included Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, who both re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Tristan Jarry stayed put with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Semyon Varlamov will spend another four years in Long Island after re-upping with the New York Islanders.

Not all available goaltenders remained with their current teams, with Alex Nedeljkovic headed to Pittsburgh, Alex Lyon joining the Detroit Red Wings and Stanley Cup champion Laurent Brossoit returning to the Winnipeg Jets after a storybook postseason with the Vegas Golden Knights.

It's gotten to the point in the offseason where most contracts will be reserved for either depth players or restricted free agents getting extended. But there are still a few older goaltenders who are looking for gigs before training camps get underway in September. Here are the three best unrestricted free agent goaltenders still available on the NHL's market.

3) Jaroslav Halak

Jaroslav Halak was once an elite starting goaltender, leading the Montreal Canadiens to two historic upsets over Sidney Crosby's Penguins and Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals in the 2010 postseason. But his best days are behind the 38-year-old, who is nothing more than a serviceable backup as the 2023-24 season approaches.

Halak compiled a 10-9-5 record last year with a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage, including one shutout in 25 games for the New York Rangers. In his career, he's 295-189-69 with a respectable 2.50 GAA, .915 save percentage and 53 shutouts over 539 starts with the Canadiens, Blues, Capitals, Islanders, Bruins, Canucks and Rangers. Over 39 playoff games, Halak is 17-20 with a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage.

The Slovakian's glory days are gone, but he's been a solid backup throughout the latter half of his career and could still make sense for a team looking for a cheap veteran presence next year. Halak's agent Allan Walsh confirmed back in June that he plans to keep playing. The former ninth-round pick has had a good career and currently sits at 295 career wins. He could be the fifth active goaltender to break the 300-victory mark on a competitive squad next season.

Expect Jaroslav Halak to sign a one-year deal with an expected playoff team before training camps open in September.

2) Brian Elliott

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Elliott has been Andrei Vasilevskiy's shadow since he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2021. The 38-year-old also happens to be the third-oldest goalie who played last season, behind just Craig Anderson (41) and Marc-Andre Fleury (38). Elliott was 12-8-2 with a 3.40 GAA, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 regular-season games for the Lightning in 2022-23 and has played more than 500 games for six teams during his 16-season career.

Although Brian Elliott was once an experienced starter, like Jaroslav Halak, he is nothing more than a serviceable backup at this point in his career. The Canadian has played at least 20 games in 14 of the past 15 seasons, compiling a 279-167-54 record with a 2.57 GAA, .909 save percentage and 45 shutouts in 543 regular-season games for the Senators, Avalanche, Blues, Flames, Flyers and Lightning. He's also accumulated a 17-26 record in the postseason with a 2.72 GAA, .904 save percentage and one shutout in 45 playoff starts.

Brian Elliott was not part of either Stanley Cup team with the Lightning, he put up some solid numbers during his time there and should be an enticing option on a one-year deal if he decides to play for another season. There have already been some rumblings involving the Toronto Maple Leafs, but regardless of the final outcome, it's been a great career for another ninth-round pick; his 279 wins rank him seventh among active NHL goalies.

1) Martin Jones

Martin Jones is the best available goaltender on the NHL free agent market this summer. The 33-year-old is also completely up-and-down, putting together a few torrid stretches for the Seattle Kraken while completely falling apart in other months of the season. Still, he had his most wins in a season since 2018-19 last year, going 27-13-3 with a 2.99 GAA, .887 save percentage and three shutouts in 48 regular-season games (42 starts) to help the second-year Kraken qualify for the playoffs.

Overall, the North Vancouver native is 225-163-35 with a 2.71 GAA, .905 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 444 regular-season games (430 starts) for the Kings, Sharks, Flyers and Kraken. He's 32-27 with a 2.36 GAA, .917 save percentage and six shutouts in 63 postseason contests.

Jones backed up Jonathan Quck in 2014 when the Kings won their second Stanley Cup in three seasons, and helped the San Jose Sharks march within two wins of the sport's ultimate prize in 2016, ultimately losing to the Penguins in six games. Although Jones is far from a reliable starter these days, his three shutouts last season prove that he can still perform.

It will be intriguing to see where Martin Jones ends up, and whether he will get an opportunity to be a starter with an NHL team in 2023-24.