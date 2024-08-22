After spending the last couple of seasons teetering between trying to contend and trying to rebuild, the Toronto Raptors finally chose a side when they traded two of the last remaining players of their 2019 championship team in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Those trades signaled the Raptors' shift towards a rebuild around rising star Scottie Barnes. It also meant a relatively quiet offseason for the Raptors with mostly internal signings in NBA free agency.

With Barnes the new face of the franchise, the Raptors moved quickly to sign him to a long-term contract extension once the offseason hit. And once NBA free agency hit, the Raptors took care of their top priority which was restricted free agent Immanuel Quickley.

But after the Raptors signing of Quickley, the rest of their offseason was quiet. They made a few signings on the edges and will probably have a training camp battle to decided a roster spot or two. With that said, here's full grades for each of the Raptors free agency signings.

Immanuel Quickley is a foundational piece for the Raptors

When the Raptors decided to trade OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley was one of the players they received in return. Once the offseason hit, Quickley entered restricted free agency. But the Raptors ensured that their young wing would remain on their roster in the foreseeable future by locking him up to a five-year, $175 million contract.

When Quickley arrived in Toronto, he made an immediate impact. He suited up in 38 games for the Raptors at a little over 33 minutes per game, a career-high. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists, all career-highs. He had splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Quickley was a perennial Sixth Man of the Year contender with the Knicks, but he's flourished in a full-time starting role with the Raptors. And he's young enough in that he still has room to improve. With Barnes the franchise player, the Raptors need other capable players around him. Quickley is exactly that, a starting caliber combo guard. The Raptors did well to keep him in the fold. There is the argument to be made that the Raptors might have overpaid slightly, but that's the market these days.

Final Grade: B

Garrett Temple is the Raptors locker room leader



The other notable free agency signing for the Raptors was to bring back veteran point guard Garrett Temple. Temple will be heading into his second season with the Raptors after arriving as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. Temple's deal is a minimum contract, but his value extends beyond his deal.

Every team needs adults in the locker room and for a team like the Raptors who are heading into a rebuild with several young players, Temple is precisely what they need. He is the type of player who will have a job in the NBA for as long as he wants. He's heading into his 16th year in the NBA.

Temple has suited up for 12 teams throughout his NBA career and he's always been a quality backup point guard with a knack for defense. Should he want to, there's probably a spot on the bench on somebody's coaching staff for Temple when he decides to retire. But until then, he'll continue to play a strong role in the Raptors' locker room.

Final Grade: A

Bruno Fernando gets another opportunity with the Raptors



The Raptors currently have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster leaving one open spot between now and the start of the season. It's possible the Raptors decide to leave that spot open in the event that something else materializes when teams make their training camp cuts.

But should the Raptors decide to fill that final spot during camp, Bruno Fernando might have the inside track at that opportunity. The Raptors have a few guys on camp deals in former Detroit Piston Jared Rhoden, former Big 10 star Jamison Battle, and possibly a few others. But Fernando is only one with extensive NBA experience.

The No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Fernando has played for four teams in his career and has been a semi-decent backup center. He filled in nicely for the Hawks last season when they were hit with frontcourt injuries, but the team opted to cut him this offseason.

The Raptors have Jakob Poeltl penciled in as the starting center and Kelly Olynyk as the backup. The Raptors also have Chris Boucher on the roster who has around $10 million in guaranteed money for next season. That means the odds might not be good for Fernando, but there's still a ways to go until the start of the season.

Final Grade: C

Branden Carlson is a prospect for the Raptors to develop

The Raptors last notable free agent signing this offseason was undrafted rookie Branden Carlson from the University of Utah. The Raptors signed Carlson to a two-way contract following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Since two-way contracts do not count against the cap, teams can swap players out at their convenience. But assuming Carlson holds on to his two-way spot, he'll spend the majority of his season in the G League with the Raptors 905.

Carlson was impressive in summer league showing a knack for protecting the rim defensively. He can also space the floor with his outside shooting. Overall, not a bad prospect for the Raptors to keep tabs on.

Final Grade: B