Despite the fact that DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls took down the Toronto Raptors in Wednesday’s do-or-die Play-In Game, DeRozan still remains to be a revered figure in Toronto. He may have helped the Bulls end the Raptors’ season, but in the end, the fans will still always have a special place in their hearts for their former star.

The feeling is mutual for DeMar. Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday’s showdown, DeRozan opened up about one of his most memorable playoff moments with the Raptors. The six-time All-Star has been in his fair share of playoff wars with Toronto, but as it turns out, one particular instance that stood out for him came after a loss against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers:

“It gave me chills walking off the court,” DeRozan recalled Toronto’s heartbreaking loss to the Cavs in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. “… The reception, the standing ovation, the love that we received, with our fans just standing by us. That was dope. That’s one memory that I took with me.”

DeRozan logged more than a few playoff wins with the Raptors, but the fact that he picked a losing moment as one of his most unforgettable experiences with the team speaks volumes of just how much love he has for the fans. For their part, Toronto has nothing but adoration for this man as well, even if he played a key role in Tuesday’s heartbreaking and season-ending loss for the Raptors.