Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls came back from the dead on Wednesday night to mount an epic comeback victory against the Toronto Raptors in their do-or-die Play-In showdown. LaVine went off in the win and after a show-stopping performance from the 28-year-old, it is clear that Zach already has his eyes set on their next opponents.

LaVine dropped 39 points all over the Raptors on 12-of-22 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 40 minutes of action. As he made his way to the locker room following the Bulls’ huge win, LaVine had a special message aimed at the Miami Heat:

“Let’s go get some hot weather clothes,” LaVine said.

A 39-piece in the comeback W 🥶 Have a night, Zach LaVine.#ATTPlayIn pic.twitter.com/LJ4ePRBnVg — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Zach LaVine was clearly referencing Chicago’s next game, which will be in Miami on Friday. The Bulls star is already gunning for Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who lost on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The winner of the Bulls-Heat clash on Friday will then secure the No. 8 seed in the East and will set up a first-round meeting against Giannis Antetokuonmpo and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks.

After their 19-point comeback victory against the Raptors, LaVine and the Bulls will have momentum on their side against the Heat. Jimmy Butler and Co., on the other hand, are reeling right now after suffering defeat at the hands of the Hawks, and thereby missing out on the opportunity to secure the No. 7 seed. The season will be on the line for both the Bulls and the Heat, and you can be sure that everything will be left on the line.