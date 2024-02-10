Fred VanVleet couldn't hold back the tears.

Although he's not playing, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet returned to the 6ix for the first time since leaving the city in the offseason and things quickly got emotional for the former Toronto Raptors star, who went from undrafted to an NBA champion during his time with the organization.

The Raptors made a beautiful tribute video for VanVleet and he couldn't hold back the tears during it as the Toronto faithful gave him a loud round of applause:

From undrafted ➡️ NBA Champion. Appreciate you for everything @FredVanVleet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/b1LDCr4sPf — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 10, 2024

So much for holding it together. Clearly emotional, Fred VanVleet blows kisses to the crowd as they give him a standing ovation in his return to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/sXJYEB1fJ0 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 10, 2024

VanVleet became a fan favorite with the Raptors and earned the slogan “Bet on Yourself” which became well-known across the Association. The former Wichita State Shocker signed with the franchise in 2016, ultimately showing well enough in the Summer League to earn a multi-year deal.

Fred VanVleet went from barely playing in Year 1 to becoming a key cog in the Raptors starting five, even earning his very first All-Star appearance in 2021-22. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds that season. VanVleet put up at least 19 PPG in his final three seasons with Toronto, which resulted in him locking down a monster $130 million deal with the Rockets.

Despite deciding to leave the Raptors, there is clearly still tons of love between FVV and the organization. He is the epitome of hard work and resilience, never giving up and proving that if you're relentless, anything is possible. There is no way VanVleet is supposed to be in the position he's in after getting passed over in the 2016 draft. It's just proof that it doesn't matter how you start, it's about how you finish.

In 2023-24, Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per night.