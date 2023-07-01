Fred VanVleet just got the bag. This comes in the form of a massive three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets. For their part, the Toronto Raptors did what they can to keep FVV, but in the end, the Rockets' gargantuan offer just proved too much for Toronto's liking.

NBA Twitter was absolutely on fire after hearing about this news. The general sentiment on social media was that of shock — not for VanVleet packing up and leaving town but rather, by the amount of cash Houston decided to splash on Fred:

$43 mil is insane — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) July 1, 2023

LMFAOOOOOOOO 130 MILLION — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) July 1, 2023

Worst contract in sports history. Oh my goodness — Austin Zuck (@austinzuck_) July 1, 2023

Did he just get more than kyrie??? — 𝕭ron (Parody) (@cookedbylegoat) July 1, 2023

Overpay of the millennium — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) July 1, 2023

“Overpay” was a word that was thrown around significantly as the fans couldn't believe the Rockets paid this much money to a guy like Fred VanVleet. Let's not get it twisted, though, FVV is a former All-Star and a one-time NBA champion. However, whichever way you look at it, $43 million a year for a player with his credentials does seem like a stretch.

For context, Kyrie Irving just agreed to a three-year deal worth $126 million with the Dallas Mavericks. Let me just leave that there.

Some Raptors fans, however, were feeling a bit sentimental. VanVleet has been a loyal servant to Toronto for many years, and they can't help but be sad to see him go. Nevertheless, messages of congratulations for Fred were going around:

Get that bread Fred. Thanks for everything 🙏🏽 — Ahmad Scientist (@pharmaziz) July 1, 2023

Happy for him man — Lakers in Off-Season (@JimothyBucket) July 1, 2023

Love the energy in that room, that’s dope man congrats FVV — The Klaw 🖐🏾 (@Kawhi_Klaw2) July 1, 2023

Regardless of how you might feel about this massive development, the fact of the matter is Fred VanVleet is now reaping the benefits of all the hard work he's put in through the years. If you look at it from that perspective, you can't say that he doesn't deserve it.