Recently, shooting guard Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors and point guard/shooting guard hybrid Anthony Black of the Orlando Magic went viral after the two exchanged jerseys following Sunday night's game between the two teams, which the Magic won easily. The particular way in which Gradey and Anthony lined up their jerseys led some to get a laugh, and it remains to be seen whether the NBA will step in and address the NSFW humor that fans found encoded in the jersey swap.
Now, Gradey Dick is getting one hundred percent real about the jersey swap, choosing not to venture into any NSFW territory in his answer.
“That's my guy. I've been playing with him since— or against him and with him around middle school days… Guys jersey swap with their boys,” said Gradey Dick, per William Lou of Sportsnet on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via ClutchPoints on X).
Middle school humor aside, both Gradey Dick and Anthony Black, both of whom are in their respective rookie seasons, have had impressive campaigns so far in 2023-24 as the season enters its home stretch. Drafted in the first round out of Kansas, Gradey has emerged in the Raptors' regular rotation in recent months and shown great improvement already, while Anthony is making a contribution for a Magic team that figures to be a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Thankfully for the NBA PR staff, that matchup was the last between the Magic and Raptors this year.