After 652 days away from a Major League Baseball mound, Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff made a commanding return on July 6, 2025, at loanDepot Park, leading the Brewers to a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. His performance, six innings, two hits, one earned run, and eight strikeouts on just 70 pitches, was nothing short of remarkable. But before Woodruff took the field, it was Christian Yelich who delivered a powerful locker room speech that set the tone for the day.

“I just thought it was important to recognize the moment and how much work he's put into the rehab process over the last two years, and how long of a journey it's been for him,” Yelich explained the reason behind the special speech. “Kind of a full-circle moment for him. A lot of these guys in this room haven't seen him pitch before. They haven't seen Woody compete. They've just seen him work and rehab. It's tough. The rehab process isn't easy. There are a lot of long days, there are a lot of days when you doubt if you can even make it back, and that whole deal. I thought it was a huge accomplishment. Regardless of the results or if it was a good day or bad day, just getting back out there was a victory.”

Woodruff last pitched on September 23, 2023, on the same mound in Miami where he suffered a torn anterior capsule in his right shoulder. Since then, his recovery included shoulder surgery, rehab setbacks due to a sore ankle and a line drive to the elbow, and months of questions surrounding his future. Sunday's outing was a full-circle moment, his first MLB strikeout, his first out, and his first win since September 11, 2023.

Facing a Marlins lineup he’d barely studied, he had only faced two of their hitters before, Woodruff was electric. He struck out Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez in a perfect first inning and reached 95.7 mph with his sinker in the second. Despite a solo home run by Heriberto Hernandez in the fifth, Woodruff stayed composed, responding with a strikeout of Connor Norby on a 95.6 mph fastball.

His final pitch, a 70th, induced a lineout by Jesús Sánchez, capping a performance that reminded everyone why Woodruff is the Brewers’ all-time ERA leader among pitchers with at least 500 innings.

Manager Pat Murphy praised Woodruff for his incredible performance, saying:

“I mean, no one could have expected six innings of two-hit ball. I mean, he was sensational. Any worries anybody had about this guy being able to pitch, he was right on it. Location, stuff – everything – was right on. It just tells you a lot about who the guy is, and I couldn't be happier for him and his family and what it means for the future. I mean, that's just special.”

Woodruff’s arsenal included a four-seam fastball sitting around 92–93 mph (down from pre-injury velocity), a sinker, slider, and changeup, all executed with precision. His command and ability to induce weak contact were important.

It’s getting hard to keep track. Milwaukee trotted out its 14th different starting pitcher this year, tying them for the second-most in baseball. Chad Patrick was optioned to AAA Nashville to make roster space, and Garrett Mitchell was transferred to the 60-day IL.