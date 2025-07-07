As soon as the Phoenix Mercury's Big 3 returned, the team dealt with a devastating blow ahead of Monday's game against the Dallas Wings. Both Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are ruled out with right ankle and right hamstring injuries, respectively.

For Sabally, she was spotted during Sunday's practice with a walking boot on her right leg. Although head coach Nate Tibbetts said her status is “day-to-day”, it's quite murky, considering she wore a boot.

Meanwhile, Copper's injury comes as more of a surprise. She showed no signs of a dampening injury. Still, the team had three days of rest before Monday's upcoming game.

Throughout the season, the All-WNBA second-team guard was battling an arthroscopic knee surgery. She missed the first month of the season before making her return against the Las Vegas Aces in early June.

Luckily for Phoenix, this might be more of a precaution than anything. Sabally is set to be an All-Star starter for the Mercury, and Copper is consistently making progress from her surgery at the beginning of the season.

Mercury need others to step up with Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper out

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) talks with injured guard Kahleah Copper during the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at PHX Arena on May 25, 2025.
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury have no shortage of players stepping up when it counts. Despite a roster of four rookies, they've all shone brightly on the big stage.

Furthermore, the team still has Alyssa Thomas on the floor as “the engine.” Surrounding her with shooters has been a massive success.

She has a 10-3 record when she's played. However, all of those games have been with Sabally, and a handful have been with Copper.

Still, Dallas have some injuries of their own. For instance, both Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington didn't travel with Wings, according to Dallas ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta.

The last time these teams squared off, the Wings had four rookies and sucker-punched the Mercury the entire game. It was the first example all season where Phoenix was defeated from the jump.

Either way, multiple players on both squads will rise to the occasion. The Mercury will look to snap a two-game skid on Monday, on the back of Thomas and the supporting cast.

Simulatenously, Dallas will hope to build more momentum, courtesy of Paige Bueckers and its rookie cast.

