The Toronto Raptors are entering a new era after firing Nick Nurse and hiring Darko Rajakovic. Now, Rajakovic is adding some experience to his staff and has hired former UCLA assistant Ivo Simovic, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: UCLA basketball assistant Ivo Simovic is finalizing a deal to become a Toronto Raptors assistant coach. He joins the staff of fellow Serbian Darko Rajakovic, who he has worked with previously in Serbia and Spain.'

Ivo Simovic has lots of ties overseas and previously worked with Darko Rajakovic. He worked for CB Espacio Torrelodones of the Spanish EBA league which is where he got to work with Rajakovic. So, the young Raptors head coach is now bringing him on board in hopes of turning things around in Canada.

Simovic spent just one year at UCLA as an assistant to Mick Cronin, but he worked wonders on the recruiting front and now leaves a massive hole as the Bruins prepare for the Big Ten next season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to his stop with the Bruins, he worked as an assistant at Hartford, Charlotte, and Loyola Maryland.

The Raptors are entering free agency with a lot of question marks, although Gary Trent Jr. opting in to his player option was certainly surprising. Fred VanVleet seems likely to leave, but the selection of Gradey Dick in the 2023 NBA Draft was a great choice.

All in all, Rajakovic hiring Simovic to his staff is a massive addition, and now the UCLA Bruins have some shoes to fill in the recruiting trails.