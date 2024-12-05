The 7-15 Toronto Raptors are looking to upset the 16-5 Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Thursday night. Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick are both dealing with injury concerns heading into the contest, though.

Most of the headlines surrounding the Raptors this season have centered around players who could be traded. Toronto is likely not going to contend during the 2024-25 season unless they turn things around as soon as possible. Scottie Barnes is doing everything he can to lead the Raptors, but Toronto is rebuilding at the moment.

Nevertheless, the Raptors are hoping to upset the Thunder on Thursday. Having players such as Poeltl and Dick available alongside Barnes would help matters without question. Here is what we know about Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Thunder.

Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick injury statuses for Thunder-Raptors game

Poeltl and Dick are both listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report. Dick is dealing with a left calf contusion, while Poeltl is battling an illness.

Poeltl, a 29-year-old center, was acquired by Toronto during the 2022-23 season. He is one of the more underrated big men in the entire NBA, and Poeltl is once again enjoying a quality, albeit rather quiet season. Poeltl is currently averaging 16 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Dick, a 21-year-old who is in his second NBA season, has also played well. He is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per outing.

The Raptors have struggled overall, but they have a number of talented players on the roster. The Thunder must play their best basketball on Thursday in Toronto. With that being said, Oklahoma City holds the best record in the Western Conference with their 16-5 mark.

As for the question of if Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick are playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.