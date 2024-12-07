The Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors will go head-to-head on Saturday night. The Raptors are hoping to upset a scorching hot Mavericks team that has won six consecutive games. Injuries could significantly impact the contest, though.

The Mavericks are dealing with injury concerns of their own, but Toronto's injury report is especially uncertain. Jakob Poeltl is among the Raptors listed on the injury report.

Poeltl has been dealing with an illness. The Raptors would benefit from having Poeltl on the floor without question, as slowing down the Mavs' center duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will prove to be a challenge.

Poeltl is averaging 16 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing so far in the 2024-25 season. The Raptors center is also shooting 59.4 percent from the field.

Here is everything we know about Jakob Poeltl's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Mavericks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jakob Poeltl's injury status for Mavericks-Raptors clash

According to the NBA injury report, Poeltl is listed as questionable as he continues to battle an illness.

Toronto is 7-16 up to this point in the season. They were most recently defeated 129-92 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they won the game before that contest against the Indiana Pacers, earning a 122-111 victory on Tuesday.

The Mavericks, as already mentioned, have won six games in a row heading into Saturday night's contest. Dallas is climbing the standings in the Western Conference, as they are now 15-8 overall.

Playing at home should give the Raptors a respectable opportunity to pull off the upset, but the Mavs have been able to take care of business on the road as well.

As for the question of whether or not Jakob Poeltl is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is currently uncertain.