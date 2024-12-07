The Dallas Mavericks will play the Toronto Raptors on the road in a Saturday night clash. Although Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson have returned from injury, Dallas still has some uncertainty on the injury report. Naji Marshall will remain out due to an illness on Saturday night, while Jaden Hardy is listed as doubtful as he deals with a right ankle sprain, per the NBA injury report.

Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall's 2024-25 seasons

Hardy was expected by many to have a breakout 2024-25 season. However, the Mavericks guard is currently having the worst statistical season of his NBA career. Hardy is currently averaging a career-low 6.5 points per game on 39.1 percent field goal and 30.5 percent three-point shooting.

There was initial speculation this season that Hardy would see a drastic increase in minutes. Hardy is averaging just 14.5 minutes per outing, though, and his career minutes per game average is 14.1.

It needs to be remembered that Hardy is still only 22 years old. He is in his third season, however, so the Mavs are hoping to see progress sooner rather than later. For now, Hardy is focused on returning as soon as possible from his injury.

Naji Marshall has been a pleasant surprise to begin the 2024-25 season. He has been unable to play in recent action due to his aforementioned illness, but Marshall has unquestionably helped the Mavs while on the floor. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.6 points per outing on 54.4 percent field goal shooting. Marshall is also recording 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Mavericks-Raptors game

Marshall will miss Saturday's game, though. Hardy seems likely to miss the game as well, although his official status has yet to be determined as he is listed as doubtful as of this story's writing.

The Mavericks-Raptors game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Toronto as Dallas looks to win their third consecutive contest.