The Toronto Raptors stood pat at the NBA Trade Deadline, much to the confusion of many fans. The expectation was that the team would pull the trigger on trades for guys like OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. However, no such trade materialized. After that whole ordeal, it seems like OG Anunoby is still not ready to return from his injury, per Aaron Rose’s reporting.

“O.G. Anunoby is still not practicing. He’s doing light on-court work but has yet to be cleared for contact. No timeline for a return”

Anunoby was one of the biggest assets for the Raptors heading into the trade deadline. The forward was one of the best defenders in the league, with his long arms and great instincts on that side. Anunoby’s three-point stroke (and the Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant) reportedly amplified his market value. Unfortunately, it seems like Masai Ujiri never found the perfect trade he desired for Anunoby.

The Raptors this season have been a complete disappointment on all aspects. After their surprise playoff appearance last season, this team seemed like they were on the up-and-up. With a core of Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes, their potential was through the roof. However, injuries and regression from some of their players made them one of the worst teams.

Despite their struggles, the Raptors are still somehow in the mix for a potential Play-In Tournament spot. Perhaps that was one of the reasons why they believed they could still compete. We’ll see if Toronto can bounce back this season.