The Toronto Raptors finished up their preseason schedule on Friday with a win against the Washington Wizards bringing their preseason record this year to a perfect 4-0. They will officially open the 2023-24 NBA regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the Raptors certainly have some questions to answer this season, this should be an early encouraging sign even though preseason doesn't mean much at all. During the game against the Wizards, the Raptors managed to hold Jordan Poole to 1-15 shooting from the field. After the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic credited OG Anunoby with a fantastic defensive performance as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

Darko Rajakovic was asked about the job his team did on Jordan Poole (1-15 FG): “I have 3 words for you: O.G. Anunoby. He was fantastic… (He’s) as good as anybody defensively.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 21, 2023

OG Anunoby drew plenty of trade interest around the league at the deadline and in the offseason as teams tried to gauge whether or not the Raptors were going to blow up the team or maintain the course. New head coach Darko Rajakovic is certainly thrilled that the Raptors decided to hang on to Anunoby.

Anunoby has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA and this past season he was healthy. He led the NBA in steals and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team. He suited up in 67 games averaging 16.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooing from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

If the Raptors are going to make the playoffs this upcoming season, they will need more of the same production from Anunoby.