Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby could return Sunday for his team's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby seems set to return to the lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Anunoby is currently listed as probable to play in Sunday's contest after missing the last three games due to a lacerated right finger.

The seventh-year pro suffered the injury while doing household chores early last week. Coach Darko Rajakovic revealed on Thursday that the cut required stitches, and Anunoby could be seen on the practice floor in recent days exclusively working with his left hand.

Anunoby is in the midst of the best season of his career, taking his efficiency to new heights in Toronto's pass-heavy, movement-based offense under Rajakovic while maintaining his status as perhaps the best on-ball defender in the NBA. He's averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting a gaudy 66.7% and 39.3% from deep on career-high three-point volume. Anunoby is playing just 31.4 minutes per game, too, concealing that he's scoring more per possession than in any other season of his career.

Toronto went 1-2 without him in the lineup, beating the lowly Washington Wizards before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Veteran swingman Otto Porter Jr. and rookie sharpshooter Gradey Dick started for Anunoby against Washington and Milwaukee, respectively, while Gary Trent Jr. returned from injury to start in his place versus Boston.

The Raptors, 5-7, enter Sunday's action at 11th-place in the Eastern Conference, just outside range of the play-in tournament. Detroit, meanwhile, has lost a whopping 10 straight games after starting the season 2-1, currently possessing the worst record in the NBA.