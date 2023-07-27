It's safe to say Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is well-aware of the massive offer Kylian Mbappe received from Al Hilal.

Mbappe has dominated headlines not only in the football world, but in the sports world as a whole after it was reported earlier this week that the Saudi Pro League club was offering him a one-year deal with an astronomical €200 million fixed salary with commercial deals and image rights taking it up to €700 million.

The NBA world, for one, went nuts upon hearing the news. Everyone from LeBron James to Draymond Green to Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly started campaigning to play in Saudi Arabia next.

Siakam, however, is taking it to the next level.

The Raptors forward is going around telling people that he's already a player in the Saudi Pro League for Al Hilal. The Cameroonian shared the hilarious footage on his Instagram (via @GTJGotNext).

Siakam can be seen telling a stranger that he plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal and that the pre-season was about to begin.

After the stranger mentioned hearing about all the rumors of a million dollar contracts, Siakam mentioned Mbappe and how his goal was to get as much money as the Frenchman was being offered.

The stranger proceeded to high-five him and claim he'd watch Siakam from the United States.

You can watch it below:

Siakam pretending he’s a soccer player is hilarious 😭 – via Pascal Siakam’s IG pic.twitter.com/5AkaTbVT70 — . (@GTJGotNext) July 27, 2023

While it's not the same money, Siakam is still making bank in the NBA as he is set to earn $37,893,408 in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Whether it's with Toronto or another NBA team, however, is the big question.