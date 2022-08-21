It wasn’t too long ago when Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn dropped a mind-numbing 73 points during a pro-am game. Apparently, Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes wanted to join in on the fun. On Saturday, he did just that.

Barnes and Flynn made an appearance in the Ball Don’s Stop pro-am game in Toronto, and to say that they put on a show would be an understatement. The pair combined for a jaw-dropping 88 points in what turned out to be a performance for the ages (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Raptors teammates, Malachi Flynn & Scottie Barnes put on a SHOW at @balldontstop's Pro-Am in Toronto 🔥 Flynn: Barnes:

54 points 34 pointspic.twitter.com/RrFPZcvPvX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Despite Barnes being the bigger draw here — after all, he is the reigning Rookie of the Year and is primed to be Toronto’s cornerstone star of the future — it was actually Flynn who stole the show yet again. He didn’t get to 73 this time, but he still put up 53 big ones en route to another eyebrow-raising performance.

Flynn didn’t exactly have a significant impact on the Raptors last season as a sophomore, averaging just 4.3 points in 12.2 minutes per game. His back-to-back scoring explosions in the pro-am circuit prove, however, that the 6-foot-1 point guard is more than capable of getting buckets.

Scottie Barnes wasn’t bad himself. The 21-year-old finished with 34 points, along with a handful of flashy dunks to wow the adoring crowd. Barnes has been rumored to be on the radar of the Brooklyn Nets as the centerpiece in a potential Kevin Durant trade deal, but at this point, the Raptors seem to have slapped their prized youngster with the untouchable tag.