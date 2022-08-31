Raptors sign former lottery pick to bolster bench unit

The Toronto Raptors made a notable move on Wednesday to potentially add more depth to their rotation. The team announced they’ve signed former 2017 fourth overall pick Josh Jackson to a deal:

The details of his contract weren’t discussed, therefore it’s likely he’s on a non-guaranteed deal with an invite to training camp where he can battle for a roster spot. Jackson split time with the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons last season, posting averages of 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The new Raptors forward was a big-time prospect coming out of Kansas, starring for the Jayhawks in lone college season before making the jump to the pro level. He even won Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging over 16 points per contest. But, it’s been a rather dismal career for him in the Association to this point, playing for a total of four teams. He was originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

While Jackson is by no means a game-changer, he can give Nick Nurse another second unit option who can score the rock at a respectable level. The Raptors had a decent year in 2021-22 but bowed out in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ve made a few other solid moves this summer too, re-signing Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and bringing in 2022 NBA champ Otto Porter Jr in free agency after he left the Warriors.

We’ll see if Josh Jackson can make an impact in training camp and lock down a spot in the squad for the 2022-23 campaign.