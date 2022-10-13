RUMOR: Raptors ‘primed’ for mid-season trade, per Brian Windhorst

ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst made all sorts of headlines this summer after he pretty much predicted the Utah Jazz’s blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade when very few others saw it coming. So much so, that Windy got his own meme for how he called the Jazz trade just days before it actually went down. Right now, the renowned broadcaster has his sights set on the Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday’s episode of NBA Today, Windhorst dropped a truth bomb on the Raptors’ trade plans this coming season. According to the ESPN reporter, we shouldn’t be surprised if Toronto pulls the trigger on a mid-season trade this year (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The Raptors will be a spoiler in the Eastern Conference,” Windy said. “Nobody talks about the Raptors, and the Raptors are primed to make a mid-season trade. “So, I would say my hot take is watch out the team north of the border to create some havoc in the East this year.”

Windhorst also called out Toronto’s naysayers after the Raptors were generally overlooked yet again as a real threat in the Eastern Conference for this coming campaign. Windy was quick to remind everyone that this was exactly the case for this team last season, but they still ended up securing the fifth spot in the East.

Windhorst did not reveal which player the Raptors intend to let go before the February trade deadline comes. However, it’s very much possible that this ends up being a considerably big name, which should provide the team with an excellent return as they look to contend for the title in 2023.