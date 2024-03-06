The Toronto Raptors are in the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Raptors are 23-39 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. Toronto played the Suns back in November at home, and they were able to win that game. In the win, Scottie Barnes had 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. However, Barnes is unfortunately out of this game with a fractured hand. Jakob Poeltl underwent surgery, as well, so he will be missing a lot of time. Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji are questionable for the matchup with Phoenix.
The Suns are 36-26. and they are coming off a win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime. In their loss against the Raptors earlier this season, Kevin Durant led the team with 30 points. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double that included 14 total rebounds, as well. Devin Booker was a non-factor in the game as he scored just eight points. Booker is out with an ankle injury for at least a week, so the Suns will not have him for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Raptors-Suns Odds
Toronto Raptors: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +420
Phoenix Suns: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -560
Over: 232.5 (-110)
Under: 232.5 (-110)
How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet+, AZ Family TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors can keep this game close if they do some scoring. They do average just over 114.0 points per game, which is about what the Suns allow. When Toronto scores above their season average, which is also the Suns defensive average, they have a record of 17-12. That is not only a winning record, but it is 17 of their 23 wins. The Raptors can upset the Suns in this game, but they have to get to 115 points. That would put them in great position to cover the spread, as well.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns not having Booker should not be a problem. The Raptors allow the eighth-most points per game at 118.0 points. With all their trades, and Barnes being out, the Raptors really struggle defensively. This is going to majorly help the Suns. When Phoenix scores 118 points or more this season, they have a record of 21-6. All they have to do is get to the Raptors' season average of points allowed. If they do this, they will win the game easily.
Scottie Barnes is out for the Raptors. Toronto still has RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they are not enough to match Durant and the Suns. Without Scottie Barnes, the Raptors become one of the bottom-tier NBA teams. Because of this, the Suns should be able to win the game while covering the spread.
Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick
The Raptors are banged up, and not having Scottie Barnes is a huge hit. Along with that, this is a road game for them, and Toronto has not played well in the States. For that reason, I am going to take the Suns to not only win the game but cover the spread, as well.
Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10.5 (-110)