The Toronto Raptors were a team to monitor on the trade front heading into the 2023-24 season.
The core of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes core seemed to have run its course last season, with Toronto finishing 41-41 and falling to the Chicago Bulls at home in the play-in tournament. That disappointment was exacerbated a couple months later when the Raptors lost Fred VanVleet for nothing in free agency, replacing him with journeyman Dennis Schroder.
As one would imagine, things did not get better for Toronto, so they pulled the plug leading up to this year's trade deadline. The Raptors sent OG Anunoby along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, Toronto native RJ Barrett and a 2024 second-round pick. Pascal Siakam netted them three first-round picks from the Indiana Pacers. They soon flipped one of those firsts for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
The Raptors had something cooking before injuries to all of Barnes, Quickley and Barrett took them off the floor. Toronto has a +7.5 net rating with those three on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. Add a potential top-six pick to this core and more experience for rookie sharpshooter Gradey Dick, and the Raptors may be a playoff team sooner than later.
Toronto also has draft picks to spend on upgrades this offseason. If they decide to go that route, players like Zach LaVine and Landry Shamet could make the Raptors team even more dangerous in 2024-25.
Zach Lavine, Bulls
If the Raptors want to go big-game hunting this offseason, the biggest name they could pry could possibly be the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine. LaVine's style does somewhat overlap with Quickley's offensively, but the latter is a better facilitator than Chicago's former All-Star. Quickley could set up him better than just about any player LaVine has played with during his career save for the brief moment Lonzo Ball was healthy in Chicago.
While LaVine and Quickley do have similar combo guard skills, Toronto could use that extra shooting and scoring punch. The Raptors are 27th in the NBA in three-point percentage this season. A year ago, they ranked 28th in that category. Toronto ranks 24th in the NBA in offensive rating, a direct result of their inability to space the floor and connect from deep.
LaVine's contract will play a role in whether he gets dealt. He is owed $137,998,981 over the next three seasons, including player option he's bound to pick up. With LaVine's injury history and the Bulls stuck in the middle of the league, they may want to clear that money off their books.
They haven't exactly missed him, either. Chicago's net rating has been better with LaVine off the floor this year compared to their mark for the season. Chicago has every reason to trade him and the Raptors have extra picks they can spare to land LaVine. If the price is right, it just may be worth their while.
Landry Shamet, Wizards
If the Raptors aren't in the market for LaVine but still want to find an upgrade on the shooting front, Landry Shamet could be their guy. Shamet has bounced around the NBA, but he has brought spacing everywhere he's gone. He has shot 38.4% from deep for his career on just under five attempts per game. That's solid.
Unfortunately, injuries haven't really allowed Shamet to stick in a rotation. He's played at least 60 games only three times in his six-year career. Injuries followed him to Washington, where he's had the worst season of his time in the NBA.
The Raptors could buy low on Shamet and bet on him being the shooter he's proven to be in the past. Shooting was a big reason why they prioritized Dick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Toronto could add more of it for cheap by going after Shamet.