The Toronto Raptors (2-6) face the Sacramento Kings (4-3) on Wednesday night, looking to break a three-game road losing streak. The Raptors are struggling with injuries, missing key players like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, which has forced younger players into significant roles. Gradey Dick has emerged as a bright spot, averaging 21.6 points per game. The Kings, winners of three straight, are finding their rhythm behind Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento’s high-paced offense ranks sixth in scoring, while their defense has improved. Expect a competitive matchup as both teams seek to establish momentum early in the season.

Here are the Raptors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Kings NBA Odds

Toronto Raptors: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +380

Sacramento Kings: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 7-1

Over/Under: 7-1

Head-to-Head Last 10: 6-4 ML / 5-5 ATS / 7-3 O/U

Despite their challenging start to the season, the Toronto Raptors are searching for a big upset victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Raptors’ resilience has been evident in their recent performances, covering the spread in five consecutive games. This tenacity, coupled with their high-tempo offense ranking seventh in pace and 14th in offensive rating, positions them well to challenge the Kings’ defense.

The emergence of Gradey Dick as a potent offensive threat has been a game-changer for Toronto. Averaging 21.6 points per game and shooting an impressive 39.4% from beyond the arc in his last four outings, Dick’s sharpshooting could exploit the Kings’ perimeter defense, which allows the fifth-most three-point attempts per game. Additionally, the Raptors’ scrappy play and ability to create second-chance opportunities could prove crucial against a Kings team that, while improved defensively, has shown vulnerabilities, allowing 115 or more points in four of their seven games. If the Raptors can maintain their recent offensive efficiency and capitalize on their home-court advantage, they have a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory against the Kings, potentially turning their season around with a statement win.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-3-1

Over/Under: 4-3

Head-to-Head Last 10: 4-6 ML / 5-5 ATS / 7-3 O/U

The Sacramento Kings are primed to secure a victory against the struggling Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The Kings’ offensive firepower, led by the dynamic trio of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, should prove too much for the Raptors’ defense to handle. Sacramento’s balanced attack, averaging 118.3 points per game, will likely exploit Toronto’s defensive woes, as the Raptors currently rank last in the league in defensive rating. The Kings’ improved team chemistry and recent momentum, winning four of their last five games, give them a significant edge over a Raptors squad that has lost five of their last six.

Defensively, the Kings have shown improvement, ranking 17th in points allowed per game at 114. This defensive progress, coupled with their offensive prowess, positions them well to capitalize on a Raptors team plagued by injuries to key players. Toronto’s absence of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and others leaves them vulnerable. The Kings’ depth, featuring players like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, provides additional scoring threats and defensive options to counter Toronto’s limited roster. With Sabonis leading the league in rebounding and the Kings’ overall strong form, they are well-positioned to dominate the boards and control the pace of the game, ultimately securing a convincing victory against the short-handed Raptors.

Final Raptors-Kings Prediction & Pick

While the Sacramento Kings enter this matchup as heavy favorites, the Toronto Raptors have shown resilience despite their struggles, covering the spread in five consecutive games. The Raptors’ high-tempo offense, ranking seventh in pace, could keep them competitive, especially in the first half against a Kings team coming back home after four straight games on the road. The Kings’ offensive firepower, led by De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, should prove challenging for Toronto’s last-ranked defense. However, the Raptors’ emerging talent Gradey Dick, averaging 20.8 points in his last four games, could exploit Sacramento’s perimeter defense. Given the Raptors’ recent trend of keeping games close and their ability to push the pace, they have a good chance of covering the +10 spread. While Sacramento is likely to secure the win at home, Toronto’s scrappy play and offensive potential should keep it close covering the spread on the road.

Final Raptors-Kings Predictions & Pick: Toronto Raptors +10 (-110), Over 236 (-112)