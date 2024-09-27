The Buffalo Sabres named Rasmus Dahlin as their new captain on Thursday. It did not come as a shocking development by any means. Dahlin has been one of the Sabres' best players for a few years. He is also a proven leader for this team on and off the ice.

Dahlin succeeds recently retired forward Kyle Okposo as Sabres captain. Okposo was traded to the Florida Panthers at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. This left Buffalo without a captain for the final weeks of the 2023-24 NHL campaign. Now donning the C on his sweater, the new Sabres captain provided his reaction to receiving the honor.

“It's an honor,” Dahlin said Friday, via NHL.com. “It's probably the proudest moment of my life. It means a lot to me. It's a big responsibility but I am ready for it, super excited. To do it with the team we have right now and where we're going, I feel like I can be a part of something big.”

Sabres react to Rasmus Dahlin's captaincy appointment

As mentioned, Rasmus Dahlin was a clear candidate to become Sabres captain. He has emerged as a leader for this team on and off the ice. There is a legitimate argument to be made for the Swedish defender being the face of this franchise. As a result, it's no surprise to see him take the captaincy this fall.

New Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff has only been around this team for a few months. However, seeing Dahlin in practice and training camp showed the veteran bench boss all he needed to see. It made the decision about the captaincy a relatively easy one.

“Well, in my eyes his actions speak volumes; the way he plays, the way he practices, the way he prepares and the respect he has from his teammates,” Ruff said, via NHL.com. “All of those qualities are certainly very important if you're going to be a leader on the club.”

Dahlin's Sabres teammates spoke to his leadership qualities, as well. Especially in the wake of Okposo's trade to the Panthers in the middle of last season. He has served as a source of inspiration for a lot of his teammates for the last few years.

“He's been a great leader always on and off the ice,” forward JJ Peterka said, via NHL.com. “Especially when Okposo got traded last year he really stepped up and put the team under his wings. Since I got to Buffalo I've been looking up to him, so it wasn't a surprise to me.”

Dahlin is certainly qualified to be Sabres captain. And it will be interesting to see how the team rallies around him on the ice. The Buffalo defenseman makes his debut as captain on October 4 when they open the season against the New Jersey Devils in Dahlin's native Sweden.