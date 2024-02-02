Experience the rise of Rasmus Hojlund as he breaks a longstanding Cristiano Ronaldo record with a goal and assist for Manchester United.

In a pulsating encounter that saw Manchester United secure a 4-3 victory over Wolves, Rasmus Hojlund etched his name into the club's history books by breaking a longstanding record held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Danish sensation not only found the back of the net but also played a pivotal role in setting up Marcus Rashford's fifth-minute opener at Molineux, showcasing a remarkable display of talent that has quickly captivated fans.

Hojlund's goal-scoring and assisting prowess in two consecutive Premier League appearances at the tender age of 20 years and 362 days make him the youngest Manchester United player to achieve such a feat. This accomplishment surpasses a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 21 in 2007, underlining the precocious talent and impact Hojlund is making in the early stages of his career.

What sets Hojlund's achievement apart is the nature of his goal – the first in the league to be assisted by a United teammate. Luke Shaw played a crucial role in this historic moment, providing the assist that broke the pattern of Hojlund's previous two league goals, which had come without assistance. This significant shift in dynamics not only highlights Hojlund's adaptability but also the growing chemistry within the team.

The journey for Hojlund has not been without its challenges. The young striker had been visibly frustrated with a lack of service in recent matches, exemplified by a moment in the FA Cup win over Newport where he was seen passionately expressing his desire for the ball. However, Hojlund's resilience and commitment have borne fruit, as he has now netted in three consecutive Premier League appearances.

This goal-scoring spree is particularly noteworthy considering Hojlund's initial struggle to find the back of the net in his first 14 league appearances. Since his arrival from Atalanta, the 20-year-old has notched nine goals and contributed two assists in 27 appearances, showcasing his growing impact and underlining his potential as a key figure in Manchester United's attacking force. As Hojlund continues to make waves, his record-breaking feat becomes a symbol of promise for the future of the Red Devils.