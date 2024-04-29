The perplexing reaction of Rasmus Hojlund to Erik ten Hag's controversial double substitution against Burnley has left Manchester United fans scratching their heads. In new footage circulating on social media, Hojlund's bemused expression was captured after being replaced alongside Kobbie Mainoo during Saturday's draw.
As the Old Trafford crowd voiced their disapproval with boos, Ten Hag opted to withdraw Hojlund and Mainoo in the 65th minute, bringing on Amad Diallo and Scott McTominay. Hojlund's visible confusion upon seeing Mainoo's number displayed on the Manchester United substitution board only added fuel to the speculation surrounding the tactical decision.
Despite Manchester United taking the lead through Antony, a late penalty by Zeki Amdouni dashed their hopes of securing all three points, resulting in a 1-1 draw. This outcome leaves United sitting sixth in the Premier League, with European qualification hanging in the balance, just one point ahead of Newcastle.
Hojlund’s reaction to Mainoo being subbed. pic.twitter.com/d4htDBAQQc
— ZEE🏴 (@Zee_MUFC99) April 28, 2024
In defense of his substitutions, Ten Hag stated, “I am the manager and have to decide what the team needs. It was the right decision and logical to bring off very young players who are in their first year of the Premier League and feel some fatigue.” He emphasized the need to protect Mainoo and Hojlund, who have faced injury setbacks throughout the season.
Despite the criticism surrounding the substitutions, Hojlund has been a notable contributor to Manchester United's attack, with 14 goals this season, second only to Bruno Fernandes. Meanwhile, Mainoo has emerged as a promising talent for the Red Devils, earning a senior England debut and garnering attention for a potential spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.
As speculation swirls around Ten Hag's decisions, United fans remain hopeful that their team can secure vital wins in the remaining matches to secure their place in European competition. With the race for European qualification heating up, each match becomes increasingly crucial, and the pressure on Ten Hag to deliver results mounts as the season climaxes.