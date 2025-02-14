While Lamar Jackson got passed over as MVP, Derrick Henry said he plans to return for 2025. And if the Baltimore Ravens draft well, they might win it all. Here is the Ravens’ three-round 2025 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator.

A disappointing 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round capped a 12-5 regular season. Therefore, the Ravens might be the most hungry team for a Super Bowl run in 2025.

To get there, they need to add a few pieces to the roster. Here is what the PFF mock draft said they would get, and what we think the Ravens should do.

Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton goes at No. 27

The Ravens need to get to the opposing quarterback more frequently. And Scourton did it well for the Aggies in 2024. His overall rating of 87.3 got a boost from an 89% pass-rush ranking.

Scourton blends size with other good attributes, according to nfldraftbuzz.com.

“Scourton's blend of size, explosiveness, and technical refinement projects him as an immediate contributor in a 4-3 defensive front,” the site wrote. “Where his natural power and advanced rush setup can be maximized from a three-point stance. His proven production against top competition … demonstrates the ability to win with both finesse and power at the next level.

“The vast majority of his impact early on will come as a designated pass rusher. His spin move and ability to convert speed to power give him legitimate third-down value from day one. As he develops his counter moves and builds up his stamina, his role should expand into an every-down edge setter who can consistently pressure quarterbacks while holding the point against the run.”

While Scourton might be a decent selection if the Ravens stand pat, he’s not the best answer. Instead they should trade up and get another pass catcher for Lamar Jackson. The simulator listed Texas receiver Matthew Golden going at No. 25 to the Texans. With Golden still on the board at pick No. 24, the Ravens should swing a deal with the Vikings, moving up three spots to steal Golden from an AFC playoff rival. As long as the Ravens don’t have to overpay for the move, this is who the team should target in this scenario.

“NFL offenses will find an immediate deep threat in Matthew Golden,” nfldraftbuzz.com wrote. “(He) brings far more than just straight-line speed to the table. His sophisticated understanding of route-running and ability to separate at all levels will give offensive coordinators a versatile chess piece to deploy across the formation. While he's dangerous from any alignment, Golden truly shines on the outside where his vertical explosion and sharp breaks create nightmares for defensive backs trying to stay in phase.”

Ohio State T Donovan Jackson goes in second round

This would be a nice pickup for the Ravens. Any time a team can land a solid starting offensive lineman in the second round, it’s a bonus. And nfldraftbuzz.com said Jackson will move to a guard position and soar, even in his rookie season.

“Jackson projects as a day-one starter at guard with the potential to become a cornerstone of an offensive line,” nfldraftbuzz.com wrote. “His rare combination of size, power, and athleticism makes him scheme-versatile, capable of excelling in both gap and zone running systems. In pass protection, Jackson's ability to anchor against power and mirror quickness will be immediately translatable to the pro game.

While there's room for technical refinement, particularly in his hand usage and pad level consistency, Jackson's floor appears to be that of a solid NFL starter. With continued development, he has the ceiling of a Pro Bowl-caliber guard who can dominate in the run game and provide stalwart pass protection.”

This is exactly what the Ravens need. Especially if they have to restructure their line if Ronnie Stanley leaves in the offseason. The Ravens love to run the football, and Jackson fits into that scheme nicely.

Ravens get edge man in third round

Kaimon Rucker of North Carolina is a strong selection in the third round. He won’t be an every-down guy for the Ravens right away. But he could come in and collect a solid amount of sacks in his rookie season.

“Rucker projects as a situational pass rusher at the next level, with the potential to develop into a more complete player. His skill set is best suited for a 3-4 scheme where he can utilize his quickness off the edge without the responsibility of setting the edge on every down. Teams running multiple fronts will value his versatility to rush from different alignments.

“While Rucker's size (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) may limit his every-down potential early in his career, his production against high-level competition cannot be ignored. His ability to create pressure (41 pressures in his senior season) will intrigue teams looking for a developmental edge rusher.”

Overall, the Ravens would do well with this mock draft. Thats true even if they didn’t pull off a trade for Golden. This draft would enhance the offensive line. And the edge-rusher position could return the Ravens to their sack-happy ways.