The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Baltimore's dynamic duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were almost unguardable by opposing defenses. The Ravens just got some good news about the future of Henry in Baltimore.

NFL insider Dianna Russini published an article on Sunday emptying her notebook ahead of Super Bowl 59. Russini included one nugget about Henry, who is set to play on an expiring contract in 2025.

Russini asked Henry about his future in Baltimore at NFL Honors this week. Henry gave a very clear answer that should have Ravens fans excited.

“I love Baltimore. I want to finish my career in Baltimore,” Henry said on the red carpet at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

This is exactly what Ravens fans want to hear. Baltimore took their offense to another level with the addition of Henry. The legendary running back had a transformative effect on Baltimore's offense.

Henry logged 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2024 season. He took a ton of pressure off Lamar Jackson, which opened up the rest of the offense.

Russini expects the Ravens will work with Henry on a contract extension of some kind this offseason.

Which players will the Ravens add around Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson on offense?

Now the question becomes: which players could the Ravens add on offense to complement Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry?

The two biggest positions of need for the Ravens on offense are at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Ravens veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley is slated to enter free agency this spring. This is a scary proposition for Baltimore, as there is practically no chance they can re-sign him given their current salary cap situation.

The likelihood that Baltimore moves on from Stanley makes left tackle one of their biggest positions of need this offseason. Thankfully, there are several intriguing tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. This makes it incredibly likely that the Ravens use their first-round pick on a tackle who can play left tackle.

The 2025 NFL Draft also features a deep list of talented wide receivers. Baltimore has little reliable depth at the position behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens have tried to add talent around Jackson for multiple offseasons at receiver, but it often fails to work. Diontae Johnson was the most recent example of a player Baltimore traded for that didn't end up working out.

This year's free agency class is thin at receiver, so Ravens fans should expect their team to pick one during the draft.