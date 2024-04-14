The Baltimore Ravens came off a strong 2023 season with a stellar 13-4 record. The team demonstrated both grit and grace but fell just short in the AFC Championship Game. With an eye on the future, the Ravens are poised to use the 2024 NFL Draft to not only fill key gaps but also to bolster an already formidable roster. This mock draft explores potential picks that could turn the promise of talent into the reality of performance on the NFL stage.
Baltimore Ravens' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season was an extraordinary journey for the Baltimore Ravens. It was characterized by a dominant defense and a revitalized passing game under the guidance of offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The team's stellar performance earned them the top seed in the AFC and another MVP award for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Their postseason was highlighted by a convincing win against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. However, their aspirations for a Super Bowl were thwarted by a defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, ending their commendable run.
Now, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta face several challenging draft decisions. However, with Jackson's recent extension, the cornerstone of the team remains secure.
Draft Context
As the 2024 draft nears, the Ravens' roster needs are clearly identified. The offensive line raises concerns at three starting positions. In addition, the team routinely seeks upgrades at wide receiver, outside linebacker, and cornerback. Additional depth at running back, inside linebacker, and safety would also be beneficial. With nine picks across the draft, the Ravens have ample opportunities to fortify their lineup. These include selections in each of the first three rounds and multiple picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.
Last year's draft saw the Ravens make significant gains by selecting Zay Flowers. Despite having two excellent tight ends, the team could benefit from another dynamic outside receiver to complement Flowers' versatility. Moreover, the departure of three starting offensive linemen in free agency has left gaps that backups like Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones have yet to conclusively fill.
On the defensive side, enhancing the cornerback position is crucial. After cycling through eight different cornerbacks last season and losing Ronald Darby, addressing this position is a priority for maintaining the defense's competitiveness.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Baltimore Ravens might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 30: Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU
By selecting Kingsley Suamataia, the Ravens secure a right tackle ready to contribute immediately. This is especially necessary after trading Morgan Moses to the New York Jets. Sure, tempting cornerback and wide receiver options will be available. However, deeper talent pools at those positions mean the Ravens can afford to wait. Tackles of Suamataia's caliber are scarce and highly sought after. Standing out with his size and athleticism, Suamataia has the versatility to play both tackle positions. He also has the skill set to adapt across different blocking schemes.
Pick No. 62: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Max Melton presents an intriguing option for Baltimore with his rapid ascent in draft boards. At 5'11 and 187 pounds, his physical attributes align with what the Ravens typically seek in a cornerback. His impressive speed combined with his proven ball skills make him a valuable addition. He boasted eight interceptions and numerous pass breakups in college. Melton’s versatility allows him to cover the outside and the slot. His notable performance on special teams also further enhances his draft appeal.
Pick No. 93: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
Yes, the Ravens have several potential starters at guard. However, Dominick Puni offers an opportunity too good to pass up if available. Originally from Central Missouri and finishing at Kansas, Puni is projected to excel as a guard in the NFL. At 6'5 and 314 pounds, his agility and build are ideal for a lineman. He should fit seamlessly into Baltimore’s scheme.
Pick No. 113: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Trey Benson could be a strategic pick for the Ravens. That's given his physicality and minimal college wear and tear. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 216 pounds, Benson combines size with speed. His skills as a pass-catcher and in blitz pickup have improved. These make him a well-rounded prospect who could thrive in Baltimore’s running game.
Pick No. 130: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
Malik Mustapha may lack the ideal size for a safety at 5'10 and 209 pounds. That said, his aggressive playstyle and tackling prowess compensate. His potential to shine on special teams and develop into a dependable third safety aligns with the Ravens’ needs.
Pick No. 165: Javon Solomon, OLB, Troy
Despite concerns about his size and the level of competition he faced, Javon Solomon's impressive stats make him an appealing developmental pass rusher. His productivity suggests he could grow under the guidance of Baltimore’s coaching staff.
Pick No. 218: Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU
Jordan Jefferson is a speculative pick given the current depth on the Ravens' defensive line. However, looking ahead, his quick first step and physical prowess could make him a valuable asset as veterans approach free agency or retirement.
Pick No. 228: Michael Barrett, ILB, Michigan
Michael Barrett’s extensive playtime at Michigan and his prowess on special teams could make him a valuable addition to the Ravens’ linebacker corps. That's despite lacking typical NFL linebacker size.
Pick No. 250: Lideatrick Griffin, WR/RS, Mississippi State
Rounding out the draft, Lideatrick Griffin offers potential as both a slot receiver and a kick returner. These are areas where the Ravens could use depth and versatility.
This draft strategy focuses on immediate contributions and long-term growth, aiming to enhance the Ravens’ competitive edge in the forthcoming seasons.