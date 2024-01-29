Zay Flowers speaks up.

The Baltimore Ravens have painfully reached the end of the road of their 2023 NFL season after they got sent to an early vacation by Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. The 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs will not soon be forgotten by Baltimore, especially since it came within just a win away from getting to the Super Bowl. For wide receiver Zay Flowers, his blunder in the fourth quarter makes the loss taste much more bitter.

“Yes, I thought I did, honestly, but I’ll learn from my mistakes,” said Flowers after the game (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

ZAY FLOWERS FUMBLES INTO THE END ZONE 🤯 The Chiefs recover for a touchback!pic.twitter.com/JcWzPVNkyk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Early in the final period of the AFC Championship Game, Flowers caught a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson and tried to make his way into the end zone. However, Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed broke the play by knocking the ball out of the hands of Flowers, causing a fumble.

Flowers finished the game as the Ravens' top receiver, as he collected a total of 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and eight targets. Jackson went 20/37 for 272 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception. Just like Flowers, Jackson also lost a fumble, one of the costly mistakes the Ravens had opposite the Chiefs.

Despite the loss, Flowers can take heart from the fact that he still has a lot in front of him, having finished just his first season in the pros. In his rookie NFL campaign, the former Boston College star had 858 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in 16 games.